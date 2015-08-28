YANGON Aug 28 A long-delayed international
airport project in Myanmar has been postponed again, by four
years this time, because of a delay in securing funds, state
media and an official source said on Friday.
A South Korean company first planned to build the
Hanthawaddy International Airport on an old World War Two
Japanese airfield near the town of Bago, about 100 km (60 miles)
north of the commercial city Yangon.
However, the project was abandoned in 1994, soon after a
groundbreaking ceremony.
The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said the
country's fourth international airport was now expected to open
in seven years.
"The launch date of the fourth international airport in the
country, had been put off from 2018 to 2022 due to delays in
getting ODA (official development assistance)," the newspaper
said, citing Deputy Director Min Lwin Oo of the Civil Aviation
Department.
A senior Transport Ministry official confirmed the project
had been delayed because of a difficulty in seeking fund.
"Frankly, major construction work still hasn't started at
the site as talks are still going on for the ODA," said the
official who declined to be identified as he not an authorised
spokesman. He declined to give further details.
The project was revived in 2012 when tourist arrivals were
boosted by political and economic reforms after a government led
by civilians took office after nearly 50 years of military rule.
The project attracted criticism because of the lack of a
plan to transfer passengers to Yangon.
In 2014, a Japan-Singapore consortium called
Yongnam-CAPE-JGCC won a bid to build the airport at a cost of
$1.5 billion with 49 percent of that being secured through an
ODA loan and the rest from private loans and the consortium.
The capacity of the airport was targeted at 12 million
passengers a year.
Tourist arrivals have almost exceeded the capacity of
existing international airports in Yangon, the city of Mandalay
and the capital Naypyitaw.
Up to five million tourists are expected to visit Myanmar in
2015, up from 3 million targeted in 2014 and compared with 2.04
million in 2013 and 1.05 million in 2012.
The airports at both Yangon and Mandalay are being upgraded
and expanded.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Robert Birsel)