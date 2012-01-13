Pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi greets her supporters after a ceremony to mark political activist Min Ko Naing's 49th birthday at a monastery in Yangon October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/Files

YANGON Myanmar freed at least 200 political prisoners on Friday in an amnesty that could embolden the opposition and put pressure on the West to lift sanctions as one of the world's most reclusive states opens up after half a century of authoritarian rule.

Among those freed are long-persecuted democrats and powerful ethnic leaders whose proven ability to organise and inspire others could heap pressure on President Thein Sein to accelerate his nascent reforms.

The United States and Europe have said freeing political prisoners is crucial to even considering lifting the economic sanctions that have isolated the former British colony, also known as Burma, and pushed it closer to China during five decades of often-brutal military rule that ended last March.

"The release of all political prisoners is a longstanding demand of the international community and I warmly welcome these releases as a further demonstration of the Burmese government's commitment to reform," British Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement.

It was unclear exactly how many political detainees were among the 651 inmates covered by the amnesty, the second ordered by authorities in four months. About 230 political detainees were released in an earlier general amnesty on October 12.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma), a group that tracks prisoners, said at least 200 had been freed on Friday. These included Min Ko Naing and other members of the "88 Generation Students Group", who led a pro-democracy uprising in 1988 when thousands of protesters were killed.

Also freed was Shin Gambira, a well-known Buddhist monk who led 2007 street protests also crushed by the army. He was 27 years old when he was sentenced to 68 years in prison in 2007. Khin Nyunt, the once-powerful chief of military intelligence, was also released from house arrest.

Appointed prime minister in 2003, he ushered in a then-derided seven-point "roadmap to democracy" but was purged a year later in circumstances that were never fully explained. He had been under house arrest ever since.

Speaking to reporters outside his home in Yangon, Khin Nyunt expressed hope for the country, citing recent meetings between the president and opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and visits by dignitaries such as Hillary Clinton, who last month became the first U.S. Secretary of State to visit Myanmar in 50 years.

"These are good signs," he said, after stressing he had no plans to try to return to government. "I'm not going into politics."

Sai Nyunt Lwin, 60, a prominent ethnic Shan politician, said he and all other leaders of his former Shan Nationalities' League for Democracy were freed.

The amnesty is a gamble for Thein Sein, a former general.

Freed dissidents will no doubt strengthen Suu Kyi's movement, but there are also concerns some could push for changes more radical than the government and Suu Kyi want.

Suu Kyi, a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize-winner released in 2010 from 15 years of house arrest, will run in a by-election for parliament in April and has said she trusts the new nominally civilian government that replaced the junta in March.

PRISONER NUMBERS UNCLEAR

Washington has said it stands ready to support reforms and possibly lift sanctions, but that political prisoners had to be freed first. The United States has also demanded Myanmar make peace with armed ethnic minorities and organise credible elections before it can consider easing sanctions.

On Thursday, the government signed a ceasefire with ethnic Karen rebels to try to end one of the world's longest-running insurgencies, although fighting still rages with ethnic Kachins in the north. The government has also some eased media controls.

"The government should ensure that there are no obstacles to these activists participating in public life and upcoming elections," rights group Human Rights Watch said in a statement. It called for international monitors to be allowed in to account for political prisoners that might still be behind bars.

The exact number of political prisoners remains unclear.

Rights groups and the United Nations have put it at about 2,100. But Minister for Home Affairs Lieutenant General Ko Ko told U.N. Special Rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana in August the number was 600, or about 400 after the October 12 amnesty.

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy put the total on Friday at about 500. It provides help to more than 460 people it considers "prisoners of conscience", said Naing Naing, the party official in charge of assistance. There were "a few dozen" more who did not seek its help, he said.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma) had identified 1,536 political prisoners before Friday's release.

But diplomats and some independent analysts question those numbers and say they depend on different definitions -- whether rebels or those who used force to oppose the government are included, for example.

A review of the AAPP's list of prisoners by European diplomatic missions in Thailand suggested the number of non-combatant "prisoners of conscience" appeared to be about 600, or about 800 before October's amnesty.

(Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Jason Szep and Ron Popeski)