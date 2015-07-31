YANGON, July 31 Myanmar's newspapers and social
media users reacted with anger and disappointment on Friday to
the government's decision to include 155 Chinese in a mass
amnesty, just eight days after they were jailed for illegal
logging.
News journals slammed the freeing of the loggers, 153 of
whom had been sentenced to life imprisonment, while Internet and
social media users vented frustration over what they saw as the
government caving in to pressure from its massive neighbour.
"I hope the Chinese government reads this," Facebook user Ye
Moe said in a post that had received around 1,200 "likes".
"Though you got 153 people back, you also received the
hatred of 51 million Myanmar people."
The Chinese were jailed in northern Kachin state bordering
China on July 22 and freed in an amnesty for 6,966 prisoners on
Thursday, which included some journalists and activists.
China enjoyed a cozy relationship with Myanmar during 49
years of military rule in which the country was subject to
sanctions and isolation by much of the West.
Myanmar has re-engaged with many countries since a
quasi-civilian government came to power in 2011, but China
remains an important diplomatic and economic ally.
Thaung Su Nyein, managing director of Information Matrix,
which publishes several news journals, said the government had
made no effort to explain its decision to free the loggers and
the public's only channel to oppose it was social media.
"There's no explanation - nothing at all," he said. "In
Myanmar, we can only talk on Facebook."
China's voracious demand for Myanmar's natural resources has
fuelled resentment in Myanmar and relations have been strained
this year over fighting between its army and a rebel militia
that has seen Chinese citizens killed by stray bombs in border
areas.
The Chinese loggers were arrested in January and their
sentencing prompted a diplomatic protest by Beijing.
Friday's edition of the daily English-language Myanmar Times
carried the headline: "Amnesty disappoints as Chinese loggers go
free".
There were also political cartoons circulating online
lampooning the government's leniency and fear of China, one of
which depicted a Myanmar student eagerly rushing towards a
school.
"After realizing who is above the law, I decided to take
Chinese language classes," the man is pictured saying.
(Editing by Martin Petty)