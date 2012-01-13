* Obama welcomes move, but says more needs to be done
* U.S. plans to return ambassador after 20 year absence
* Economic sanctions still in place - but under discussion
(Adds quotes from McCain, U.S. official)
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 The United States said
on Friday it would upgrade diplomatic ties with Myanmar after
President Barack Obama called the release of hundreds of
political prisoners a "substantial step forward" in the
Southeast Asian country's democratic reforms.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Washington was
ready to begin the process of exchanging full ambassadors after
an absence of two decades, and would consider additional
measures if the new civilian-led government's reforms continue.
"President Thein Sein's decision to release hundreds of
prisoners of conscience is a substantial step forward for
democratic reform," Obama said in a statement.
"Much more remains to be done to meet the aspirations of the
Burmese people, but the United States is committed to continuing
our engagement," he added.
The U.S. move was one of the most significant steps yet in a
quickening, but still tentative, re-engagement with the
Southeast Asian country that included a visit by Clinton there
last month.
Analysts have said Obama's motivations include his stated
desire to reassert U.S. power in the Asia-Pacific. Myanmar had
been pulled heavily into China's economic orbit, although those
ties have shown signs of fraying recently.
The upgrading of diplomatic relations followed Myanmar's
announcement that it was freeing political prisoners in an
amnesty in the latest sign of change in a country that has spent
half a century under authoritarian rule.
U.S. officials were working to confirm how many political
detainees were among the 651 inmates covered by the amnesty
order, but said it appeared that many key activists had won
their freedom.
"We think they have either released or offered to release a
substantial number of what we would call the top-level or
high-profile activists," one senior U.S. official said.
"Taken in total, this is one of the largest releases of
political prisoners in Asia's history."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon also welcomed the
prisoner release, calling it the most significant to date, and
called on the international community to respond "by helping
build conditions for sustaining the reform process."
LENGTHY PROCESS
The United States downgraded its diplomatic representation
in Myanmar to charge d'affaires following a military coup in
1988 and a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests in the
country, formerly known as Burma.
Clinton, citing progress on a number of fronts, said the
next step was to identify a candidate to return to Myanmar as
the U.S. ambassador.
"This is a lengthy process, and it will, of course, depend
on continuing progress and reform. But an American ambassador
will help strengthen our efforts to support the historic and
promising steps that are now unfolding," she said.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who was en route
to Myanmar for a visit on Friday, issued a statement describing
the upgrading of ties as "entirely appropriate."
Myanmar held elections last March that saw a nominally
civilian government - although still heavily weighted toward the
military - take over from the ruling junta and launch what has
become a rapid series of political reforms.
Those have included freeing veteran pro-democracy leader
Aung San Suu Kyi in November 2010, loosening media restrictions
and other repressive laws, and working to end long-running
conflicts with ethnic insurgent groups, including Karen rebels
who signed a ceasefire on Thursday..
Clinton's trip to the isolated nation in December ended some
five decades of official estrangement. At the time, she promised
the United States would respond to further reforms.
"The United States will meet action with action. Based on
the steps taken so far, we will now begin," she said on Friday.
SANCTIONS NOT IN PLAY - YET
Clinton spoke on Friday with McConnell, as well as
Republican Senator John McCain, independent Senator Joseph
Lieberman and Democrat Jim Webb - all of whom are influential on
U.S. policy toward Myanmar.
Sanctions imposed by the United States and other Western
nations have crippled Myanmar's economy, despite its rich
resources including natural gas, timber and precious gems, and
driven it deeper into the embrace of regional power China.
Clinton said she had instructed her team at the State
Department to "to identify further steps that the United States
can take in conjunction with our friends and allies to support
the reforms underway," but did not suggest any step to remove
sanctions was imminent.
"We will be beginning a dialogue with our key
counterparts on Capitol Hill, who played such an important role
in how sanctions and other restrictive steps are both
implemented and interpreted," the official said.
"One of the most important things for the United States in
this respect is not to overpromise and under-deliver."
The U.S. official said the United States would pay
particular attention to the conduct of a scheduled April 1
by-election as well as further political prisoner releases.
It will also watch moves by Myanmar to allow more
inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency and
fulfill pledges to end missile purchases from North Korea and
other military cooperation with the reclusive communist state.
"Most of those interactions we believe are in the arena of
small arms, some combat equipment, but also missiles," the
official said, noting all were barred by U.N. sanctions.
"It is particularly missiles that we have concern with ...
we are also obviously concerned by a provision of hard currency
to the regime in North Korea."
A top State Department official will travel to Myanmar in
coming weeks to further discuss these issues, the official said.
(Additional reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Louis Charbonneau;
Editing by Vicki Allen and Peter Cooney)