NAYPYITAW May 10 Southeast Asian foreign
ministers voiced "serious concerns" on Saturday over naval
clashes between Vietnam and China as the regional group's top
official urged Beijing to step up efforts to advance talks on
maritime security.
Foreign ministers and heads of state of the 10-member
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are facing a test
of unity at their summit this weekend as some members express
alarm over China's growing assertiveness in the disputed South
China Sea and push for a strong joint statement.
Tensions ratcheted up in the past week after China
positioned a huge oil rig in an area also claimed by Vietnam,
with each country accusing the other of ramming its ships in the
region close to the disputed Paracel Islands.
ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh, who is Vietnamese,
told Reuters the incident added urgency to concluding talks
between ASEAN and China on agreeing a code of conduct in the
resource-rich sea - a set of maritime rules to ease tensions.
But he pointedly said China's efforts to conclude the talks
had fallen short of ASEAN's. Despite holding three rounds of
talks since last year, the discussions had yet to focus on
"substantive issues," he said.
"We need efforts on both sides," he said in an interview on
the sidelines of the summit in Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw.
"On ASEAN, we have made great efforts. We need efforts on
the part of China."
Tensions over the sea, which is claimed in part by four
ASEAN members as well as China and Taiwan, have strained the
group's unity in recent years, resulting in an embarrassing
breakdown of a summit in Cambodia in 2012.
In their statement, ASEAN foreign ministers on Saturday
called for "an early conclusion" of the code of conduct and
expressed concern about "increased tensions in the area".
At the summit, which ends on Sunday, countries including
Vietnam and the Philippines are pushing for a strong statement,
while others - mindful of China's economic weight - are
reluctant to directly criticise Beijing, diplomats say.
Myanmar, which is chairing ASEAN for the first time this
year, signalled a softer approach to China.
Myanmar's government spokesman, Ye Ht, said ASEAN and China
have a "very good relationship" and both recognise China's
continued growth as a political and economic power should not be
marred by conflict with its neighbours.
"China is not only big friends with Myanmar, but China is
also the biggest trade partner with most of the ASEAN
countries," he told reporters in Naypyitaw. "So China's peaceful
rising is very important for the ASEAN region."
TERRITORIAL CLAIMS
Both Vietnam and staunch U.S. ally the Philippines have
insisted the South China Sea be discussed at the summit.
Philippine diplomats told Reuters some member states were
opposed to issuing a separate statement on the latest South
China Sea dispute or mentioning the tensions in the final
communiqué due to be released on Sunday.
China says territorial disputes should be discussed on a
bilateral basis. It claims the entire South China Sea, putting
it in conflict with Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia,
and Brunei. The last four are ASEAN members.
Speaking to reporters in Manila, Philippine President
Benigno Aquino rejected calls from China for bilateral talks to
resolve territorial issues and said dialogue will not resolve
the issues that are also affecting other regional countries.
Tensions spiked in another part of the South China Sea over
the past week when Beijing demanded the Philippines release a
Chinese fishing boat and its crew seized on Tuesday off Half
Moon Shoal in the Spratly Islands, which both countries claim.
