By Jared Ferrie and Simon Webb
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar, Nov 11 World leaders will
descend on the capital of Myanmar this week, an event
unthinkable over almost half a century of military rule, amid
concern reforms that opened the country to international
engagement have gone into reverse.
Shortly after winning a one-sided election four years ago,
army veterans surprised the world by ushering in a wave of
liberal change that persuaded the United States and other
Western powers to end Myanmar's virtual pariah status.
The venue for this week's gathering - the purpose-built
capital city secretly raised from the rice paddies by the junta
- symbolises for many the isolationist tendencies of Myanmar's
leaders and powerful retired generals. Naypyitaw is eerily
quiet, removed as it is from the largest city and former
capital, Yangon.
The military still holds substantial political power, a
peace process to end conflict with ethnic minorities is stalled,
and the persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority faces a humanitarian
crisis in western Rakhine state.
President Barack Obama is expected to tackle those issues in
talks with Myanmar President Thein Sein during the summits of
the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the East
Asia Forum on Nov. 12 and 13.
"We have real concerns, and we have expressed them
repeatedly," Obama's national security adviser Susan Rice said
on Friday.
China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe will be present.
Competing territorial claims between China and four ASEAN
nations will form an undercurrent of tension at the meetings.
In May, China sent an oil drilling rig to waters claimed by
Vietnam. The move sparked deadly anti-Chinese riots in Vietnam,
which along with the Philippines has sought closer U.S. ties to
counter what they see as China's aggression.
Philippines President Benigno Aquino has said he would
address what was a pressing security issue in Myanmar, but
indicated some progress on Tuesday during a "meeting of minds"
with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation summit in Beijing.
For all the blunt backroom talk, the ASEAN group is
reluctant to antagonise China. A draft of the chairman's
concluding statement, obtained by Reuters, shows little change
since foreign ministers met in August.
"We expressed our concerns over recent developments," the
draft said, urging all parties to refrain from the use or threat
of force.
