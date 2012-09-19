By Jason Szep
| YANGON, Sept 19
YANGON, Sept 19 As Myanmar implements reforms
and foreign investors jet in, most find precious few ways to
make money. There is no stock market. A new foreign investment
law is delayed. And the biggest local companies are entangled in
U.S. and European sanctions.
Zaw Zaw, one of Myanmar's most powerful businessmen, wants
to change that in a complex transaction in Singapore that would
blaze a path for foreign investors into a company at the heart
of Myanmar's economy - and help Myanmar's sanctions-hit tycoons
rebrand themselves.
In an interview in his Yangon office, he said the
transaction - a planned S$70 million ($57.1 million) reverse
takeover of Singapore bed linen maker Aussino Group -
was moving forward and he expects Singapore regulators to
complete a review of his books in three to six months, clearing
the way for Aussino's transformation into a Myanmar-backed
company harnessed to Zaw Zaw's energy division.
Few tycoons in Myanmar are more powerful than Zaw Zaw, whose
holdings range from timber, gems and rubber plantations to
construction, luxury resorts, petrol stations and banking.
Annual revenues of $500 million make his Max Myanmar Group a
domestic leviathan. But his past friendship with former dictator
Than Shwe makes him "a regime crony", according to the U.S.
Treasury Department, which blacklisted him under targeted
sanctions three years ago.
A 2007 U.S. diplomatic cable described how "Zaw Zaw actively
seeks favour with the senior generals".
Washington has suspended some sanctions and embraced
Myanmar's leaders but left embargoes in place against
businessmen whose companies are accused of helping generals
plunder the economy and commit human rights abuses during 49
years of military rule.
Zaw Zaw says he thinks it is a matter of time before
business leaders are embraced by the West, too.
"The government is doing very well. They've released
political prisoners and their reforms are very good. I don't
think sanctions can last for very long."
He expects progress during a visit to the United States by
reformist President Thein Sein next week and in a separate U.S.
trip that began on Monday by opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi,
the Nobel Peace Prize winner.
But Washington has called for the release of all remaining
political prisoners and Myanmar has failed to acquiesce.
Although more than 700 have been freed since last year, an
amnesty on Monday included only 88 dissidents, say rights
groups, leaving several hundred behind bars.
Washington may reward other signs of progress, possibly
relaxing a ban on imports of Myanmar-made products, but it is
unclear how far they will go. Most analysts expect targeted
sanctions on connected tycoons to remain for some time.
That leaves Zaw Zaw at the mercy of regulators in Singapore,
where his reverse merger is being watched closely as a potential
model for other sanctions-crippled companies in Myanmar.
TIMES HAVE CHANGED
Reverse takeovers give private companies such as Zaw Zaw's
Max Myanmar access to international capital markets by merging
with a publicly traded shell such as Aussino, which has bled red
ink for three straight years. Aussino has been on a Singapore
Exchange watchlist since Sept. 6 last year, and will be delisted
unless it can turn a profit.
Under the terms of Zaw Zaw's proposed deal announced in
June, Aussino will issue new shares to buy Zaw Zaw's Max
Strategic Investments, a Singapore-based investment holding
company, which will operate his petrol kiosks in Myanmar,
providing Zaw Zaw with new tools to finance an expansion of his
energy business.
"People can buy our shares."
Such transactions, however, often escape the same intensive
regulatory scrutiny faced by companies going public.
Teams of Singaporean regulators and lawyers are scouring
through his books at his headquarters in a converted hospital in
the commercial capital Yangon, he said. But the deal is no sure
bet.
Some bankers harbour doubts that Singapore will approve the
plan due to Zaw Zaw's presence on the U.S. government's list of
"specially designated nationals". People who appear on the list
will have their assets blocked and "U.S. persons are generally
prohibited from dealing with them," the Treasury Department says
on its website.
Still, investors appear optimistic. Aussino's stock has
risen almost 268 percent this year, outperforming a 16 percent
gain of Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index.
Zaw Zaw says times have changed since the military ceded
power last year to a semi-civilian government. Many of Myanmar's
former military cronies, like Zaw Zaw, are cultivating a new
image, promoting charitable work, building ties with Suu Kyi and
recalibrating business empires that once depended on a system
that reserved lucrative contracts - often in jade mining, timber
and tourism - to favoured businessmen.
In Zaw Zaw's office, a glossy 75-page book detailing his
company's charitable donations sits on a desk next to the door.
He hopes his company can, at some point, issue stock directly to
investors in Myanmar, but a local stock exchange is not expected
until 2015.
"I am helping this country. I am creating jobs. I am helping
people. But still I am under sanctions," he said. "Myanmar needs
to be re-branded and we are part of that."
($1 = 1.22 Singapore dollars)
