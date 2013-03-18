CANBERRA, March 18 Australia will ease
restrictions on military engagement with Myanmar following
democratic reforms since the country's ruling generals
relinquished their half-century grip on power in 2011, Prime
Minister Julia Gillard said on Monday.
During a visit to Canberra by Myanmar's President Thein Sein
-- the first leader from the former Burma to visit the
Australian capital since 1974 -- Gillard said restrictions would
be lifted on military humanitarian aid and peacekeeping, but an
arms sales embargo would stay in place.
"What we've done today is taken a first step on defence
relations between our two countries. It is not fully normalising
defence relationships," Gillard told reporters at a press
conference with Thein Sein at Australia's parliament.
Since Myanmar's military stepped aside and a quasi-civilian
government was installed in 2011, triggering a wave of political
and economic reforms, western governments have cautiously
dropped or eased sanctions against the country.
But the government still maintains a constitution drafted by
the generals and reserves a quarter of parliamentary seats for
military personnel, while barring Nobel laureate and opposition
leader Aung San Suu Kyi from the presidency.
The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in
Myanmar last week warned that progress had been erratic in
Myanmar, with around 250 political prisoners still behind bars
and 120,000 people internally displaced.
Gillard said Australia, a rotating UN Security Council
member and close U.S. ally, would soon post a defence attaché to
its embassy in Myanmar, and would also provide additional aid
worth $20 million to train the government in human rights.
Thein Sein, a former junta general who has won praise for
reforms since taking power in March 2011, said his government
was looking to resource powerhouse Australia for investment and
expertise in the country's fledgling resource sector.
"We have to make sure that the extraction and exploitation
of these resources is done properly," he said.
Shut off from most of the world for decades, Myanmar is
Asia's poorest country.
Gillard's government last year lifted targeted travel and
financial sanctions on Myanmar outside military assistance, with
aid set to double to $100 million a year by 2015.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry)