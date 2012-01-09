SYDNEY Australia will remove former Myanmar ministers and tourism officials from its sanctions list in recognition of the country's moves toward democratic reform, Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd said on Monday.

However, targeted financial sanctions and travel restrictions will still be applied to "nominated individuals" and an arms embargo will remain on Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, Rudd said in a statement.

"We hope positive developments, such as the increased participation of opposition parties in the political process, the release of around 220 political prisoners, and new labour laws that will legalise trade unions, will continue," Rudd said.

"In this context we will keep our approach to sanctions under review. Australia retains the ability to add individuals to the sanctions list at any time, but members of Burma's new government who were not previously on Australia's sanctions list will not be listed at this time," he said.

A civilian government took power in Myanmar in March with the blessing of a military that had ruled the secretive country since 1962.

The government freed 230 activists in October, going a long way towards meeting a demand by the West for the release of all political detainees before sanctions are lifted or reviewed.

Momentum for scaling back or even ending sanctions gathered pace with an October amnesty and a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in December.

Former ministers and deputy ministers who are no longer in politics, and tourism officials, will be removed from Australia's sanctions list, said Rudd.

"There is much progress still to be made in Burma, and Australia continues to urge the release of all political prisoners, free and fair by-elections and the peaceful resolution of ethnic conflicts in Burma," he said.

The Australian decision to ease its sanctions list was criticised by human rights campaigners who said more than 1,500 political prisoners remained detained and Australia should wait to see wider reforms before rewarding the military-backed government.

"It is not appropriate for sanctions to be eased at this time," said Zetty Brake from The Burma Campaign.

"Australia's announcement to ease sanctions is out of step with the actions of the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, who have all recently said that they will maintain sanctions against Burma until there is more reform."

(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Paul Tait)