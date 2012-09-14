YANGON, Sept 14 Myanmar launched its first debit
cards on Friday, giving customers the chance to use plastic for
shopping, dining and travel for the first time in the latest
leap forward for its cash-dominated economy.
The central bank announced the formation of the Myanmar
Payment Union (MPU), in cooperation with 17 banks, which will
let customers take out cash from any ATM machine nationwide and
make payments in a small number of shops, restaurants and
offices.
"Now we still have a cash society, but we're heading towards
a cashless one," Ye Min Oo, secretary of the MPU, said at the
launch in the commercial capital, Yangon.
Debit and credit cards have been available for years in most
neighbouring countries but the arrival of plastic in Myanmar is
a significant step for an economy lumbered with an antiquated
banking system after decades of Western sanctions and disastrous
fiscal policies under a military regime.
Even ATM machines were virtually unheard of in Myanmar a
year ago, when cash had to be used for almost every transaction.
The military regime gave way in March 2011 to a
quasi-civilian government under President Thein Sein, who has
introduced a series of political and economic reforms.
These have included the introduction of a managed float of
the kyat currency in April this year, when a system of
multiple exchange rates began to be dismantled.
ATM cards were launched this year, but holders were only
able to use the machines of their own bank.
Plans are in place to offer credit cards in coming months
after MasterCard Inc reached an agreement with
Co-Operative Bank Limited, which has 24 ATMs, to issue the
country's first branded cards.
Foreign banks are still not allowed to offer banking
services in Myanmar. A growing number have opened representative
offices.
Use of the new debit cards will be restricted at first to
14 places in Yangon, including shopping malls, airline offices,
computer shops, one hotel and two restaurants.
Withdrawals from ATM machines will be limited to 1 million
kyat ($1,152) per day, the central bank said.
(Reporting by Thu Rein Hlaing; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing
by Alan Raybould and Robert Birsel)