(Refile to fix editing byline)
By Timothy Mclaughlin
YANGON Dec 15 Myanmar will open a second round
of foreign bank licensing early next year, its central bank
said, in the hopes of attracting further foreign investment into
an economy emerging from five decades of military rule and
isolation.
Banks from countries that have already been granted licenses
- Australia, Japan, Malaysia, China, Singapore, and Thailand -
will not be eligible for the new licenses.
New licenses will instead be given to "additional
neighbouring and important trading-partner economies," the
central bank said.
The move to raise the number of foreign players in Myanmar's
nascent banking sector follows the successful granting of nine
licenses last year, although restrictions remain on what
services foreign banks can offer to the nation of 51 million.
Banking services are still limited, and the domestic
industry is dominated by financial institutions with ties to the
former military regime.
Foreign direct investment in Myanmar reached $3.58 billion
in the first seven months of the fiscal year, according to data
from the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration.
There are hopes a government led by Aung San Suu Kyi's
National League for Democracy, which won a landslide in the
country's Nov. 8 election and will take power next year, will
attract more investment to the country.
"Encouraged by this success, the Central Bank of Myanmar
will initiate a second round of foreign bank licensing early
2016 aiming at welcoming new foreign banks from additional
neighbouring and important trading partner economies," the
central bank said in a statement on its website on Monday.
The central bank did not specify how many licenses would be
granted. It did say banks would be able to provide wholesale
onshore banking through a branch office.
Among the winners of licenses last year were ANZ Banking
Group, Australia's fourth-largest lender by assets,
Thailand's Bangkok Bank and the banking units of Japan's
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group.
Banks looking to obtain licenses next year will need to have
a representative office in Myanmar or be in the process of
establishing one.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)