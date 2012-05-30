YANGON May 30 As Myanmar opens up after five
decades of military rule, a country run on cash is finding a new
alternative: plastic.
Private banks in Myanmar have begun rolling out automated
teller machines in recent weeks, revolutionary in a country
where people often haul sacks and suitcases of cash to banks.
And more ambitious plans are in the works.
"It's fantastic, so convenient," Naing Lin Oo, a 26-year-old
computer engineer, said after withdrawing about 120,000 kyat
($143) one recent afternoon.
"It would be good to see more of these," he added, pointing
to a two-month-old blue-and-yellow ATM run by Co-Operative Bank,
one of Myanmar's 13 private banks.
That's about to happen: the central bank is preparing to
launch a new nationwide ATM network within two months and is in
talks with Visa International's Plus and MasterCard
International's Cirrus to introduce international banking
within six months to a year, part of sweeping reforms in the
former British colony, also known as Burma.
Myanmar's banking system is among the world's most
antiquated, crippled by years of sanctions and disastrous
socialist policies. Moving funds abroad often requires help from
ancient "hawala" underground money-transfer agents.
Over the past two months, however, private banks have
introduced basic electronic banking - with limits. ATM machines,
for instance, cannot be shared between rival banks, and many are
offline. Although U.S. and European sanctions have been
suspended, local banks still cannot connect internationally.
"Our payment system is still quite simple. It's mostly based
on cash," Maung Maung Win, one of two Central Bank of Myanmar
deputy governors, said in an interview in the commercial capital
Yangon. "Even some of the big companies or our government
departments like to use cash."
Within two months, he said, a new department within the
central bank, the Myanmar Payment Union, will introduce a new
debit-card network allowing banks to share ATM machines and
offer a wider array of services, among the biggest changes in
the financial sector since the managed float of the kyat on
April 2.
That will be followed by a second phase of international
services by the middle of next year, or possibly as soon as six
months, he added. The timing depends on the execution of
Washington's decision this month to suspend sanctions.
"WE'RE WAITING"
Since 1988, when the former military junta violently cracked
down on student protesters, the United States has imposed what
it calls "a web of overlapping sanctions". This was done through
five laws and four presidential documents.
On May 17, the Obama administration announced it would ease
those restrictions, allowing U.S. investments and financial
services in Myanmar for the first time in decades. This was in
recognition of dramatic political changes.
But Washington only "suspended" sanctions, instead of
lifting them, to ensure no backtracking on human rights. The
laws remain on the books.
U.S. businesses wanting to do business in Myanmar, including
banks, must apply to Washington for a "general license", a step
that Myanmar's central bank expects could take weeks or even
months.
"We're waiting," said Maung Maung Win.
As a result, Western financial services are still
non-existent in Myanmar and international credit and debit cards
remain off limits - a frequent source of irritation for tourists
and business executives now descending on the country.
The restrictions also prohibit local banks from moving money
to U.S. and European bank networks - effectively freezing
Myanmar out of global banking.
Anticipating changes, Myanmar's central bank has opened
discussions with MasterCard and Visa, said Maung Maung Win.
"From our side we are willing to start as soon as possible,"
he said, adding the central bank wanted to connect to the
international network ahead of the 2013 Southeast Asian Games,
due to open late next year in Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw.
MasterCard is looking at opportunities in Myanmar, said
Matthew Driver, division president for Southeast Asia at
MasterCard Worldwide.
"Electronic payments will be crucial in helping Myanmar
connect to the global economy, facilitating business activity,
and creating a better life for its citizens through financial
inclusion," he said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters.
Local banking was not always so fraught.
Dozens of local and foreign banks thrived in the 1950s, but
the industry withered after a 1962 military coup introduced a
disastrous "Burmese Way to Socialism" and sweeping
nationalistion.
In 1988, the country's former military rulers re-introduced
a market economy. Soon after, in 1992, private banks were
allowed. Foreign banks began opening representative offices,
poised for a day when they could do business in the
resource-rich country of about 60 million people.
In 2003, shady money-lending practices caught up with the
banking sector, sparking a crisis exacerbated by inept
decision-making. Three banks collapsed.
Accusations of money laundering have since begun to fade but
other problems are entrenched, including restrictions that
prevent foreign banks from doing little more than research at
representative offices. Currently, 17 foreign banks maintain
such offices, said the central bank.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, that number peaked at
around 40. In recent weeks, it has started to rise again.
Asked which banks were most keen to enter Myanmar, Maung
Maung Win said Japanese banks led the pack, including Bank of
Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd and Sumitomo Corp, followed by
Singapore's United Overseas Bank Ltd, DBS Group
Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
, and then Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
. Banks from Vietnam, China and the United States also
expressed strong interest, he added.
He said foreign banks might be allowed to open joint
ventures or subsidiaries as early as next year and no later than
2015, pending new foreign direct investment laws and the outcome
of deliberations at Myanmar's Finance Ministry, which oversees
the central bank.
In the meantime, domestic banks are rushing to roll out
services ahead of foreign competition.
Irrawaddy Bank, owned by local tycoon Zaw Zaw's Max Myanmar
conglomerate, is less than two years old but aims to double in
size to 45 branches and 1,500 staff next year from about 20
branches and 970 staff now, Zaw Zaw said in an interview.
Some have started online bill payments and domestic
remittances, adding to the thrill for card-holders such as Naing
Lin Oo, who uses ATMs about twice a month.
"It is far easier than using cash," he said outside Yangon's
second-largest shopping plaza, itself a new phenomenon, open for
just two months. "But we really need to see more of these," he
said.