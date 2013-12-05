YANGON Dec 5 Myanmar will allow some foreign
banks to begin offering limited financial services next year, a
senior central bank official said, as the Southeast Asian
country slowly opens up its banking sector following a series of
economic and political reforms.
Thirty-four international banks have representative offices
in the country, but they have thus far been forbidden from
opening branches or offering services other than advising
clients. According to a decades-old plan, the government will
eventually allow them to form joint ventures with local banks
before allowing them to open independent branches.
The senior official said the central bank is now formulating
a plan to speed up the process by letting a select number of
foreign banks begin operating in 2014 in "certain areas of
banking services", which he did not define.
"Since things have changed rapidly with the passage of time,
we can't afford to stick to something laid down about 20 years
ago if we really want to carry out meaningful reforms," he said,
requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to
media.
The official said authorities have yet to decide how they
would chose among the foreign banks with representative offices,
which include Standard Chartered, Bangkok Bank
, Siam Commercial Bank and Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group.
Foreign involvement would help reform the antiquated banking
system in Myanmar, Asia's second-poorest country after
Afghanistan, which has been looking to attract foreign
investment since a quasi-civilian government took office in 2011
after half a century of military rule.
Foreign banks could also help jumpstart economic development
by providing access to much-needed financing for corporate
clients, according to Khwima Nthara, a senior country economist
with the World Bank.
"I do not doubt the government appreciates the role that
foreign banks can play in financing," he said.
LIMITED ROLE
Nthara added that authorities are right to move slowly in
opening up the banking sector.
Strictly limiting the role of foreign banks could help
insulate the economy from any future financial crisis that could
see them withdraw capital, and it would allow the domestic
sector to develop without being swallowed up by the
internationals, he said.
"The question is really how best to have them involved so
you increase availability of credit, of financing, but also the
local banks' capacity is strengthened," he said.
Zaw Lin Htut, deputy manager of Myanmar's biggest private
bank, Kanbawza Bank Ltd, said he had not yet heard of the plan
to allow some foreign banks to begin operating next year, but he
welcomed the idea.
"Foreign clients need funding and it's not a small amount to
invest in Myanmar," he said. "As domestic banks, we cannot fund
too many corporate customers."
He added that domestic banks would benefit by learning about
corporate investment from the international banks.
"Corporate clients need local banks as well," said Zaw Lin
Htut. "I'm sure we can work together in the future."
Myanmar's banking sector was crippled by decades of
mismanagement under military regimes and cut off from much of
the global economy due to western sanctions. The European Union,
Australia and other countries have lifted sanctions in response
to widespread political and economic reforms.
The United States has eased sanctions and the Treasury
Department issued a general license to Myanma Economic Bank,
Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank, Asia Green Development
Bank and Ayeyarwady Bank.
A general license eases restrictions and lets the banks deal
with U.S. citizens and companies, but leaves sanctions laws on
the books, giving Washington leverage should Myanmar start to
backslide on reforms.
The World Bank is advising the government on financial
reform and country manager Kanthan Shankar told Reuters in
October that a draft of the new banking law would be completed
by the end of this month.
