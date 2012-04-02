YANGON, April 2 Every table and much of the
floor at Co-Operative Bank in Myanmar's commercial capital is
stacked with thick bricks of the local kyat currency. Money
counting machines clatter. Workers carry sacks of cash slung
over their shoulders.
A few blocks away, brokers in a small colonial-era building
leaf through bundles of cash, part of an ancient "hawala" money
transfer network used widely in Asia and the Middle East, and
one of the only ways to get cash out of Myanmar.
"I have no doubt that the banks can catch up very fast,"
Serge Pun, chairman of SPA Group, a Myanmar investment company,
whose holdings range from real estate to financial services,
told Reuters in an interview. "But we need the regulatory
authorities to be ahead of us."
That is starting to happen.
On Monday, Myanmar's dysfunctional banking system took a big
step into the 21st century with the floating of the kyat
, the most dramatic economic reform yet by a
one-year-old civilian government and one that promises to
transform trade, banking and public finances at a critical time.
It coincides with a scramble at Myanmar's long-isolated
banks to prepare for what many see as inevitable: a wave of
foreign investment and the lifting of Western sanctions after
Sunday's historic by-election catapulted pro-democracy leader
Aung San Suu Kyi into parliament.
For 35 years, the kyat was pegged to the International
Monetary Fund's special drawing rights at 6.4 kyat per dollar, a
rate only available to state-owned companies and about 125 times
stronger than the black-market rate of 800 to 820 kyat used for
most transactions.
A new reference rate, set at 818 per dollar on Monday, is
the first phase of a plan to gradually unify rates used by
private enterprises and create a market rate, according to
central bank documents, simplifying foreign trade and
investment.
It could also build confidence in a banking system tainted
by money-laundering allegations and cut off from the global
financial system. Anticipating the changes, Myanmar's banks have
quietly begun an overhaul. Some are sending staff for training
in Singapore and other financial centres, rolling out new
technology and plotting branch expansions.
Global banks such as Standard Chartered and
Singapore's United Overseas Bank are watching closely,
as the former British colony embarks on its most dramatic
changes since a 1962 military coup, when it was known as Burma.
So Lay Hua, managing director of transaction banking at UOB
in Singapore, senses opportunity. Her bank recently helped train
Burmese bankers in currency trading and risk management, and she
is encouraged by a possible end to sanctions.
"Regional banks with strong institutional franchises such as
UOB will have opportunities to contribute to Myanmar's future
economic growth," she says.
Standard Chartered is also considering re-entering the
Burmese market. "We are watching developments with interest,"
said a spokesman. Standard Chartered began operations in Myanmar
in 1862 but shut its representative office in 2003 during the
latest of several Burmese banking crises.
"A LOT OF HYPE"
But despite the reforms, Myanmar's banking system could
remain among the world's most basic for years, blighted by
decades of mismanagement, say bankers, local authorities and
industry experts.
The financial system, they add, needs to be rebuilt almost
from scratch. T he first ATMs only recently arrived. Credit cards
are barely used. The United States still bans financial
transactions with Myanmar under its sanctions.
"There is a lot of hype right now about the prospects for
Myanmar, but banking is very far off into the future in terms of
real material growth," said Derek Ovington, an analyst at CLSA
Asia-Pacific Markets in Singapore.
"It has a great potential as a growth economy, but the
starting point is very low," he added. "You are talking years of
development before it becomes material to anybody."
Burmese banks have a history of ill-fated optimism. Dozens
of local and foreign banks thrived in the 1950s. But the
industry withered after a 1962 coup introduced a disastrous
"Burmese Way to Socialism" and sweeping nationalisation.
In 1988, the country's former military rulers re-introduced
a market economy. Soon after, in 1992, private banks were
allowed. Foreign banks began opening representative offices,
poised for a day when they could do business in the
resource-rich country of about 60 million people.
That day never quite arrived.
Decades of dictatorship and the brutal suppression of
pro-democracy activists brought layers of U.S. and European
economic sanctions. Concerns over money laundering from a robust
drug trade - Myanmar is the world's second-largest opium
producer - eventually quarantined the financial system.
In 2003, shady money lending practices caught up with the
sector, sparking a crisis exacerbated by inept decision-making
at the central bank. Three banks collapsed.
Accusations of money laundering have since begun to fade but
other problems are entrenched, including restrictions that
prevent foreign banks from doing little more than research at
representative offices.
UOB has such an office, as do about 15 other banks from
countries ranging from Bangladesh, Brunei and Cambodia to China,
Japan, Thailand and Singapore. In the late 1990s and early
2000s, the number of such offices peaked at around 40.
Several foreign banks contacted by Reuters, however, say
they are considering opening new representative offices.
FOREIGN JOINT VENTURES
The government may go a step further and allow joint
ventures with foreign banks within two years, said an industry
source with knowledge of government plans for bank reforms.
"If things go well, joint-venture banks between local
private banks and foreign banks will be allowed in two or three
years first, and foreign banks will be allowed to operate on
their own," said a senior official from the Ministry of Finance
and Revenue who declined to be identified because he was not
authorised to speak on the record.
"But I think it will take time."
Myo Oo, chairman of Myanmar Citizens Bank, one of Myanmar's
19 private banks, is less confident.
"The government seems to have some reservations about
allowing the full operation of foreign banks with concerns for
the competitiveness of local banks," he said. "Our banking
industry will never develop if we keep worrying like that."
Myo Oo's comment points toward bigger problems.
In a recent study, Sean Turnell, an expert on Myanmar's
economy at Australia's Macquarie University, laid out a list of
prohibitive regulations.
Among them: a cap on deposit interest rates below the
prevailing inflation rate, a ban on the issuing of credit
without collateral, a ban on private commercial banks lending to
farmers, and complex rules on collecting interest from loans.
Coupled with a culture of cronyism that thrived under the
former military junta, Myanmar faces a stunted banking system
that in Turnell's words "scarcely operates like a banking system
at all".
Bank credit has been growing, but from a low base. As a
percent of gross domestic product, credit stood at about 17
percent in 2009, below most other Southeast Asian countries.
Well over half of all loans go to the state which has
splurged on infrastructure in recent years, although loans to
the private sector have climbed, too, since a 2010 privatisation
wave in which hundreds of prized state assets were sold to
tycoons with close connections to the military.
Bank credit to the private sector was up 63.7 percent in the
12 months to March, a recent Economist Intelligence Unit report
shows. Overall domestic credit growth was 32 percent in August
2011 from the same month the previous year, it said.
Deposits are up, too, reaching 5.2 trillion kyat in
September, more than doubling from the end of 2009, the EIU
said. At the end of 2010, outstanding loans, including those to
government, equalled about 81 percent of total deposits.
But the EIU raised a red flag over the banking sector's
outstanding foreign liabilities, calling then a "cause for
concern" at nearly $3.4 billion. That is almost half the
country's total foreign exchange reserves, which Upper House
lawmaker Aye Maung put at $7.2 billion.
The figure is all the more perplexing given Myanmar's ban on
foreign currency-denominated assets.
Many businesses, however, remain starved of credit. Consider
small and medium enterprises such as Technomation. Founder Htoo
Myint Naung says the company commands an 80 percent share of
Myanmar's mobile apps market, which could grow as the country's
telecommunications sector is reformed.
While such small businesses employ the bulk of the country's
workers, most have no access to bank loans. Htoo Myint Naung
laughs at the very thought.
"Everybody knows you don't go to the bank for a loan. They
will refuse," the 24-year-old said. "They may give you money for
a laptop, for instance, but not for a business plan."
Lucky businesses turn to family or friends for money, others
to underground lenders with prohibitively high interest rates.
In rural Myanmar, farmers have turned to local moneylenders
for cash to pay for seeds, fertilizer and other materials. That
has left a huge portion of the population in debt with double
digit interest rates - a cycle that could be broken if more
lenders are allowed to give credit to farmers.
KYAT PRIORITY
Economists say the currency reforms should begin to
stabilise the economy and underpin a revival of confidence in
the kyat, which, in turn, could see more people open bank
accounts. Less than 10 percent have accounts now.
"Reforming the complex exchange rate system is a priority to
eliminate constraints on economic growth," the International
Monetary Fund's mission chief in Myanmar, Meral Karasulu, sa id
after a January visit.
The senior official from the Ministry of Finance and Revenue
said the central bank had given permission this year to four
private banks to do foreign remittances: Co-operative Bank in
Singapore, Kanbawza Bank in Thailand, Asia Green Development
Bank in Singapore and Malaysia, and Ayeyarwady Bank in Malaysia.
He said that banking services agreements had been signed
with Chinese banks to enable payment in Chinese yuan for border
trade, and memoranda of understanding had been signed with banks
from Bangladesh and India on border trade cash payments.
Late last year, the central bank also authorised 17 local
private banks to open 57 money exchange counters, and licensed
11 to carry out foreign banking services. Many of the exchange
counters are open already, but the banks licensed to engage in
foreign services were said to still be negotiating counterparty
agreements with overseas banks.
PARADOXES AND OTHER PROBLEMS
Some new banks such as the nearly two-year-old Ayeyarwady
Bank have big plans.
Its owner, Zaw Zaw, said he has already met executives from
several foreign banks in recent weeks including Swiss bank UBS
AG, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd, and Thailand's Siam Commercial
Bank. He has hired British and Malaysian consultants,
sent staff overseas for training and is preparing for an end to
sanctions that analysts expect could come this year.
His bank, he said, was already working to install the SWIFT
cross-border payments system to initiate correspondence with
foreign banks.
"We need to become stronger and stronger. After that, we can
compete with others," he told Reuters in an interview.
He employs about 970 staff in Ayeyarwady, named after the
rice-growing region where he spent his childhood. The bank aims
to more than double branches to 45 next year from 20 and hire
foreign-educated talent.
But Ayeyarwady Bank and its peers represent a paradox for
Myanmar's banking sector.
Ayeyarwady is one of four banks launched after the 2010
privatisation wave that are plotting aggressive expansions that
could help modernise the sector.
The emergence of these banks - Ayeyarwady, Asia Green
Development Bank, United Amara Bank and Myanma Apex Bank - is
credited with boosting sector-wide lending. IMF data showed a 60
percent leap in private-sector lending in the nine months to
December 2010, Turnell says.
Yet they are owned by crony businessmen considered close
allies of the former ruling junta, all of whom are on
international sanctions lists. Other Myanmar banks may not have
such obvious potentially toxic liabilities, but finding
international business partners will not be easy.
"These aren't banks of eminent reputation," said Rupert Haw,
deputy country managing director in Myanmar for the law firm
DFDL Mekong. "Local banks would be well advised to prepare
themselves for rigorous due diligence."
BACK TO THE FUTURE
To understand what role Myanmar's banking system could play,
one need look no further than its past, says Turnell.
Ravaged by World War Two, post-colonial Burma rebounded
spectacularly on the back of effectively deployed credit. By the
end of the 1950s, it was the world's biggest rice exporter.
Today, the country lags far behind world rice powerhouses
Thailand and Vietnam. But that could change. Myanmar "has a high
growth potential and could become the next economic frontier in
Asia", the IMF's Karasulu says.
But modernising the financial sector will be a critical part
of upgrading the economy, she says.
Official data shows $40.4 billion was pledged in foreign
direct investment by the end of this February. Of that, about 81
percent was for the power, oil and gas sectors. Mining,
manufacturing, hotels and tourism and real estate took 17
percent combined.
Other services, which appears to include finance, was just
0.06 percent.
"All the banks are saying: We need help. We want reforms. We
want changes. But how do we go about this?" said Dennis
Openshaw, an emerging market bank consultant who is helping
Co-operative Bank modernise.
"It all comes down to implementation and they've not got the
knowledge and know-how."