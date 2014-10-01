TOKYO/BANGKOK Oct 1 Three major Japanese banks
are among foreign banks that have been granted limited operating
licences in Myanmar, a move that Myanmar's government hopes
will spur foreign investment in an economy emerging from decades
of military rule.
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, the core banking unit of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has won one of the
licences, a spokesman for the lender said on Wednesday.
Banking sources also said that the core banking units of
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial
Group had gained licences.
A Mizuho spokeswoman declined to comment. Representatives
for Sumitomo Mitsui were not immediately available for comment.
Bangkok Bank has also received preliminary approval for a
banking licence, Executive Vice President Chaiyarit
Anuchitworawong told Reuters.
The bidding process was open to the approximately 40
international banks with representative offices in the country
and 25 applied.
Myanmar's central bank is expected to announced the results
of the bidding later in the day, with between five to 10 banks
set to gain a licence.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo and Manunphattr
Dhanananphorn in Bangkok; Writing by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)