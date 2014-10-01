* Nine banks awarded limited banking licences -document
* Licenses will allow banks to set up one branch
* Move aimed at spurring foreign investment
(Recasts with details on Myanmar banking sector)
By Aung Hla Tun and Jared Ferrie
YANGON, Oct 1 Myanmar has granted nine foreign
banks, including three Japanese lenders and Australia's ANZ,
coveted licences to operate on a limited basis, the government's
biggest move to date to bring in much needed foreign capital to
a fast growing economy.
Crippled by decades of mismanagement under military regimes
and cut off from much of the world due to Western sanctions, the
domestic banking sector remains ill-equipped to provide services
to local citizens, let alone global companies.
While the licences are limited to one branch that can
provide loans to foreign companies and only in foreign currency,
they will provide the winning bidders a strong foothold in what
investors and economists see as one of Asia's most promising
markets.
Myanmar's economy is expected to grow 7.75 percent in the
2014/15 financial year from 7.3 percent last year, International
Monetary Fund data shows.
"Given its size, economic potential and its strategic
position between China and India, Myanmar is forecast to be one
of the fastest growing economies in the region over the medium
term," Andrew Geczy, CEO of international and institutional
banking for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ)
, said in a statement.
The core banking units of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho
Financial Group all gained licences - underscoring
Japan's growing investment and influence in a country that is
home to big projects such as the Thilawa economic zone near
Yangon.
Also making the cut were the Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China Ltd, Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp and United Overseas Bank, Thailand's
Bangkok Bank and Malaysia's biggest lender Malayan
Banking Berhard (Maybank).
The bidding process was open to around 40 international
banks with representative offices in the country. Twenty-five
banks applied.
"This process has taken a very long time and been incredibly
competitive," said Veronica O'Shea, a partner at law firm
Herbert Smith Freehills in Singapore.
"These banks were never expecting to get a full licence, as
long as they can do a reasonable amount of commercial activity
then they will be very happy," she said.
LOST OPPORTUNITY?
U.S. banks did not apply, as the United States maintains
some sanctions on Myanmar. These measures include a Specially
Designated Nationals List, a so-called black list that forbids
U.S. nationals or companies from doing business with persons or
entities listed.
By contrast, the European Union, Australia and other
countries have lifted sanctions in response to widespread
political and economic reforms initiated by the reformist,
semi-civilian government that took over from a military junta in
March 2011.
The foreign banks will be allowed to lend to local
institutions - a cooperation which is expected to encourage
domestic outlets to improve their operations and cut down on
corruption.
The tight restrictions are aimed a giving local banks time
to grow, but some analysts said local businessmen, in dire need
of capital, would benefit from foreign lenders.
"They have no opportunity to engage and finance local
entrepreneurs," said Sean Turnell, an expert on Myanmar's
economy at Australia's Macquarie University.
A United Nations study released in May found that only 4
percent of Myanmar citizens surveyed had savings accounts in
their own names, while a 2013 report by the International
Finance Corporation estimated that less than 20 percent of the
population has access to financial services.
The licences are preliminary and banks have 12 months to
comply with central bank requirements before they become final.
A minimum paid-in capital of $75 million will be required.
