YANGON, March 5 Myanmar has granted operating
licences to four Asian banks, bringing to 13 the number of
foreign banks allowed to conduct business in the previously
isolated country.
Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, State Bank
of India, Taiwan's Sun Commercial Bank and South Korea's Shinhan
Bank were granted preliminary licenses, Myanmar's Foreign Bank
Licensing Committee said in a statement on Friday.
The approval gives the banks 12 months to demonstrate they
can fulfill business plans laid out in their application to
Myanmar's government before they will be granted permanent
licenses, the statement said.
The decision is just the second time Myanmar has granted
licenses for foreign banks to open since a semi-civilian
government took over in 2011.
An earlier round in late 2014 saw licenses granted to nine
foreign banks, also all from Asian countries. Myanmar is home to
24 private local banks and four state owned banks.
Myanmar has pursued far-reaching reforms since the end a
half-century of harsh military rule in 2011 in the hope of
reversing isolation that saw the country become one of Asia's
poorest.
