YANGON, April 9 Two Japanese and one Singaporean
bank will become the first foreign banks to operate in Myanamar
for decades when they open branches on April 23, as the country
emerges from a long phase of economic isolation, state media
reported Thursday.
"The Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU), Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation Ltd became the first to clear the final
hurdle among nine foreign lenders awarded preliminary approval,"
the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported.
Crippled by mismanagement during 49 years of military
regimes and cut off from much of the world due to Western
sanctions, the domestic banking sector remains ill-equipped to
provide services to local citizens, let alone global companies.
A semi-civilian government took power in 2011 and has
initiated sweeping economic reforms. In October, the government
granted nine foreign banks coveted licences to operate on a
limited basis, its biggest move to date to bring in much needed
foreign capital to a fast growing economy.
The licences are limited to one branch that can provide
loans to foreign companies and only in foreign currency, and the
licencees are also expected to lend to domestic banks.
Sumitomo has partnered up with the local bank KBZ, the
newspaper reported.
Mitsubishi UFJ is a unit of Mitsubishi Fnancial Group Inc
, and Sumitomo Mitsui is a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc <8316.T.
Myanmar's Central Bank said on April 2 that it expected the
remaining six foreign banks submit applications for their final
licences in the coming months.
The remaining six banks are: the Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd, Bangkok Bank, the
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC), Malayan Banking Berhad, Japan's Mizuho Bank,
and Singapore's United Overseas Bank.
Mizuho Bank is a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc
.
(Reporting by Jared Ferrie; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)