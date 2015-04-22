By Jared Ferrie
| YANGON, April 22
YANGON, April 22 Japan's Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) has invested $100 million to become
the first foreign lender in decades to open a branch in Myanmar
on Wednesday, said Chief Executive Officer Go Watanabe.
Crippled by mismanagement during 49 years of military
regimes and cut off from much of the world due to Western
sanctions, the domestic banking sector is ill-equipped to
provide services to local citizens, let alone global companies.
A semi-civilian government took power in 2011 and has
initiated sweeping economic reforms. In October, it granted nine
foreign banks licences to operate on a limited basis, its
biggest move to date to bring in much-needed foreign capital to
a fast-growing economy.
The banks were required to put up minimum paid-in capital of
$75 million, but BTMU - a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group Inc - put in $100 million, Watanabe said.
"We decided that we would show a strong commitment to this
country," he told reporters at the branch in Yangon, Myanmar's
commercial capital.
He said BTMU will aim to gain 150 accounts from foreign
companies with deposits of $100 million within its first year of
operating in the country.
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp - a subsidiary of
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - and Singapore's
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd said they plan to
open branches on Thursday.
Licences are limited to one branch that can provide loans to
foreign companies and only in foreign currency. Licencees are
also expected to lend to domestic banks.
Myanmar's Central Bank said on April 2 that it expected six
more foreign banks to submit applications for their final
licences in the coming months.
The six are Japan's Mizuho Bank Ltd - a subsidiary of Mizuho
Financial Group Inc - and Singapore's United Overseas
Bank Ltd, as well as Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd, Bangkok Bank PCL, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd and Malayan
Banking Bhd.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)