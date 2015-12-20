YANGON Dec 20 Drinkers buying a beer at
Yangon's roadside bar shacks used to face a limited choice: more
likely than not, they would order a mug of Myanmar Beer,
sometimes with a shot of coarse whisky to give the light local
brew an extra kick.
These days there is more variety, thanks to the arrival of
Denmark's Carlsberg and its Dutch rival Heineken
, which began brewing in Myanmar this year as economic
reforms uncorked a market protected under military rule.
Now, Myanmar Brewery Limited (MBL), the military-linked
producer of the old favourite Myanmar Beer and four other
brands, faces stiff competition from global giants for a rapidly
growing consumer market set to lift beer consumption from among
Asia's lowest.
Just months after opening, Heineken is doing so well it
plans to double capacity at its Yangon facility to 50 million
litres from 25 million litres, said Lester Tan, managing
director at the APB Alliance Brewery Company which produces
Heineken.
The company has accelerated an expansion plan it had
expected to execute after three or four years, he said.
"Heineken volumes have just gone through the roof, it has
taken us all by surprise," Tan said.
Heineken's economy brand Regal Seven is "slowly chipping
away" at Myanmar Beer's competitive advantage, he said.
Still, Myanmar Beer commands about two-thirds of the
country's beer market by volume. And the company has not sat
complacently on its market dominance - like other state-backed
firms, MBL has moved swiftly to overhaul both its image and
products to appeal to Myanmar's new consumers.
"There are a lot of the challenges in the market," said
Hiroshi Fujikawa, who became MBL managing director this year
after Japan's Kirin purchased a 55 percent stake for
$560 million from Singaporean firm Fraser and Neave
(F&N).
"One is that Heineken and Carlsberg came into this market
this year and launched premium and local beer products. So the
competitive situation in the market will definitely be changing
and be more and more fierce."
While Heineken and Carlsberg were building their breweries,
MBL rolled out a sleeker bottle, ramped up its promotional
efforts and began targeting a younger generation by sponsoring
hip-hop and electronic dance music concerts, a work around to
the country's strict ban on alcohol advertisements.
The history of investment of foreign brewers in MBL - even
during sanctions - has helped keep it in contention. Kirin's
purchase came following a dispute between F&N and Myanma
Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL), a military-backed conglomerate
that holds a 45 percent stake in the brewery. F&N had been
involved in the firm since the mid-90s.
As in other industries in Myanmar's emerging economy, one of
the biggest challenges to growth for the brewers is finding
skilled workers.
"If I take a look at the individuals, the workers here,
there is a lot of potential to be improved," Fujikawa said of
MBL and MEHL. Kirin has started taking staff to Japan for
training, he added.
MEHL is one of the country's two major military-backed
conglomerates with sprawling interests in industries ranging
from gem production to supermarkets. Its profits help fund
pensions and welfare for members of the armed forces and their
families.
MEHL is targeted by U.S. sanctions, which prohibit U.S.
businesses from working with the group.
Japan's firms have not been subject to similar restrictions,
but Fujikawa said that he was aware there was reputational risk
for Kirin in working with the group.
A NEW GENERATION OF DRINKERS
MBL posted a net income of $51 million on sales of $201
million in 2014.
Research firm Euromonitor International estimates the $375
million market will quickly grow to be worth $675 million in
2018. The country's 51 million population consumed an average of
3.2 litres per person in 2013, a tenth of the volume washed down
in neighbouring Thailand.
Capturing the loyalty of the growing number of young
drinkers will be as important as keeping the existing customer
base, said Fujiwaka.
"We have to be innovative," he told Reuters. "They do not
want to drink what their fathers drank."
MBL plans to introduce a new premium beer to compete with
Carlsberg and Heineken's play for the pricier market.
MBL is not alone in responding to the threat from
challengers who until recently were locked out of the country.
State-owned telecoms provider Myanmar Posts and
Telecommunications (MPT) struck a deal with Japan's KDDI Corp
and Sumitomo Corp last year to compete against
foreign telecoms firms in the newly opened sector.
MPT plans to start selling pre-loaded SIM cards to tourists
for a couple of dollars, unthinkable just a few years ago when a
SIM cost hundreds of dollars and mobile phones were a rarity.
State-run Myanmar Airways rebranded itself as Myanmar
National Airlines last year. It has upgraded its fleet and added
international routes.
One of the few reminders of the company's past is its
airline code, UB, a throwback to the country's former name,
Union of Burma.
