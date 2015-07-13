By Timothy Mclaughlin
| YANGON, July 13
YANGON, July 13 International brewers are
trickling into Myanmar, betting that higher incomes and economic
reforms will whip up a thirst for foreign beer in a market that
has long been dominated by state-owned firms.
Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer, on
Sunday opened a $60 million brewery joint-venture just outside
Yangon, returning to one of Asia's most promising beer markets
after exiting in 1997 amid international condemnation of the
human rights abuses of the military government at that time.
Heineken's Regal Seven beer is set to rival the Tuborg and
Yoma brands by Carlsberg, which in May became the
first foreign brewer to set up in Myanmar as it emerges from 49
years of military rule.
"Myanmar is on faster trajectory of growth and its
disposable income will rise for common people in coming years,"
said Vijay Dhayal, senior consultant at financial advisors New
Crossroads Asia.
Myanmar's beer industry is dominated by state-backed Myanmar
Brewery, and beer consumption rates are some of the lowest in
Asia at just 3.2 litres per person in 2013, according to the
latest data from research firm Euromonitor International, well
below the 31 litres per person in neighbouring Thailand.
But with consumer spending expected to rise as economic
reforms kick in, foreign brewers hope Burmese will want more
beer, especially the branded kind. Euromonitor forecasts the
value of the beer market to almost double to $675 million in
three years time from an estimated $375 million this year.
Heinken's Myanmar brewery is a joint venture with privately
owned Alliance Brewery Co Ltd (ABC), majority-owned by local
spirits entrepreneur Aung Moe Kyaw.
Analysts, however, say the dominance of Myanmar Brewery,
which has an 80 percent market share, will be tough to crack.
"This will not be an easy game for foreign firms," said Alec
Maurice, Business Development Officer at consultancy Thura
Swiss. "Myanmar consumers are often very loyal to their brands,
especially in the beer sector."
(Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Miral Fahmy)