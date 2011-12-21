YANGON A woman was killed and another wounded after a blast on Wednesday inside a compound of Myanmar's biggest university, police and sources said.

Police said an investigation was underway after a loud explosion was heard in the main campus at 1110 local time (0440 GMT) inside Yangon University. They have no further details.

A lecturer at the university, who asked not to be identified, said there were casualties from the explosion.

"It was very loud. So far as I know a woman was killed and another woman wounded," he told Reuters.

Mysterious bombings and explosions are not uncommon in Myanmar. The military that has ruled for five decades until March this year typically blames dissident groups, democracy activists or ethnic rebels.

In the weeks leading up to a controversial election in November last year, a series of small bombings took place at local government offices. Security officials said they had uncovered a plot by "insurgents and minions of alien countries" to bomb Yangon international airport as well as places in the second biggest city of Mandalay, and the capital Naypyitaw, to derail the poll.

(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Martin Petty)