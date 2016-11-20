YANGON Three bombs exploded at a supermarket in Myanmar's largest city Yangon on Sunday evening, causing limited damage and no injuries, the Ministry of Information said on its official Facebook page.

The military conducted a sweep of the area after the authorities sealed off the site, it said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast, which occurred in a residential part of the city several kilometres (miles) away from the city centre. The government is investigating the explosions, the statement said.

