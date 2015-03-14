By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, March 14 About 50 people were believed
to have drowned off Myanmar when a ferry sank in bad weather,
government officials said on Saturday, though residents said
they believed more people on the overcrowded vessel had died.
The boat had 209 people on board when it ran into high seas
late on Friday on a voyage from the coastal town of Taunggok to
Sittwe, capital of the west coast state of Rakhine, officials
said.
"Twenty bodies have been found while 27 are still missing.
Rescue workers are looking for them," Pyay Nyein, a senior
official from the Inland Water Transport Department, told
Reuters.
A Ministry of Transport official said the boat was swamped
by huge waves and 167 people had been saved, though the missing
were believed to be dead.
Residents in Taunggok, from where the boat embarked, said
they believed the toll was higher as the ferry, which they
identified as the government-owned Aung Tagun-3, would have been
crowded with many unregistered passengers.
"Normally, the number of tickets sold is not reliable when
it comes to the number of passengers. That's very common," said
a Taunggok merchant who declined to be identified.
"So the number of missing must be many more than 27. We
understand the chances of finding them in this weather are very
slim."
Marine accidents are common in Myanmar where many people
have to rely on small, crowded and old boats for transport.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)