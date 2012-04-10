* Cameron to meet pro-democracy leader Suu Kyi, her party
says
* First visit by a British prime minister since 1955
* Western scramble for trade with Myanmar taking shape
By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, April 10 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will meet pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in
Myanmar on Friday, the first major Western leader to visit the
long-isolated country since a 1962 coup began a half century of
military rule.
His visit, confirmed by local sources, comes nearly two
weeks after Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won historic
April 1 by-elections by a landslide, convincing the United
States and European Union to consider relaxing economic
sanctions imposed years ago in response to human rights abuses.
Suu Kyi's party said Cameron will meet the Nobel Peace Prize
laureate on Friday at her lakeside villa where she had been kept
under house arrest until November 2010, and the two would dine
together that evening at the British ambassador's residence.
A scramble for economic opportunities in Myanmar is building
steam, with Western firms vying to be among the first to do
business in Myanmar once sanctions are lifted.
They are afraid they are missing out to competitors from
China, India, Japan, Thailand and South Korea that are already
well entrenched.
Big businesses across Europe want the EU to lift sanctions
in the coming weeks, which would allow them into the country
ahead of their U.S. rivals. A formal European decision is
expected on April 23.
British companies are among those seeking access to what
could be huge opportunities in energy, mining, financial
services, telecoms and tourism in Myanmar.
Cameron arrived in Japan on Tuesday, leading executives from
around 35 companies including energy major Shell,
defence giant BAE Systems and the world's biggest miner
BHP Billiton , at the start of a tour of
Southeast Asia including Malaysia and Indonesia.
The British government declined to confirm whether Cameron
would stop in Myanmar.
EMERGING MARKETS
Cameron's government is urging British companies to trade
more with emerging countries, seeking new markets to jolt the
sluggish British economy into life at a time when key trading
partners in the euro zone are immersed in crisis.
Visiting Myanmar, particularly accompanied by a large
business delegation, could be controversial as the EU has not
yet lifted sanctions and maintains an arms embargo on Myanmar.
Tomas Valasek, director of foreign policy and defence at the
Centre for European Reform thinktank in London, said there was
some "one-upmanship" among EU countries when it came to Myanmar.
"Assuming Myanmar continues to develop, everybody in Europe
wants to be seen as the one that broke the ice with the
country," he said.
Countries that were among the first to reach out could stand
to have better trade relations with Myanmar, he said.
A string of Western politicians, including U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton, have travelled to Myanmar in recent
months to encourage it to stay on the path of reform.
Valasek said it was a "tricky call" whether it was
beneficial for Cameron to visit Myanmar now.
"Obviously you want to send some signals that the
relationship is going to improve," he said.
But, on the other hand, "you don't want to put all your eggs
in one basket and give (Myanmar) all of the benefits of full
cooperation" when reform still has a long way to go, he said.
Gareth Price, a senior research fellow at London's Chatham
House thinktank, said it made sense for Cameron to visit.
"Now is really the time to encourage them on this (reform)
process," he said.
But he conceded there was a danger "that there suddenly
becomes a rush to this country where this political reform
process is far from complete."
"The risk ... is that if all these foreign investments take
place under the current system all that will happen is it is
going to enrich the people in charge at the moment," Price said.
UNTAPPED RESOURCES
While Myanmar has one of the lowest per-capita incomes in
the world at $1,300 a year and is still largely agrarian, it
also has large untapped resources of oil and natural gas,
sizeable deposits of coal, nickel ore and gemstones, and the
potential to return to being a major exporter of rice and wood.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said last week the
EU may lift some sanctions on Myanmar but would keep up pressure
for the release of remaining political prisoners. He ruled out
an "instant and complete opening up of trade".
Cameron's visit to Myanmar will be the first by a British
prime minister since 1955, seven years after the end of British
colonial rule of the former Burma.
He will also be the first major Western leader to step foot
in Myanmar since a 1962 coup ushered in 49 year of unbroken
military rule that ended last year, when a junta handed power to
a quasi-civilian government stacked with former generals.
The government has since freed hundreds of political
prisoners, begun peace talks with ethnic rebels, relaxed some
media censorship, allowed trade unions, and shown signs of
pulling back from the powerful economic and political orbit of
its giant neighbour China.