KUALA LUMPUR Britain will give support to Myanmar if its reform drive continues, but it is unlikely all European Union sanctions will be lifted at the same time, a source in the British prime minister's office said on Friday.

Prime Minister David Cameron will make it clear to President Thein Sein and opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi when he visits Myanmar later on Friday that Britain "stands ready to provide support to Burma if it continues on this path of reform," the source told Reuters in Kuala Lumpur.

The EU is due this month to review its sanctions on Myanmar, also known as Burma, in response to political and economic reforms undertaken by the civilian government that came to office a year ago when a military junta ceded power.

"We will want that decision on the 23rd of April to be the right balance that recognises the great progress that's been made ... versus not taking our foot too much off the pedal and going backwards," the source added.

