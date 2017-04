LONDON, July 15 The president of Myanmar promised to release all political prisoners by the end of this year on Monday and said he thought a nationwide ceasefire was possible in the coming weeks for the first time in six decades.

"By the end of the year there will be no prisoners of conscience in Myanmar," President Thein Sein told an audience in London. A special committee was reviewing every political prisoner's case, he added. (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)