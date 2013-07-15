(Updates with quotes, details)
LONDON, July 15 The president of Myanmar
promised to release all political prisoners by the end of this
year on Monday and said he thought a nationwide ceasefire was
possible in the coming weeks for the first time in six decades.
"By the end of the year there will be no prisoners of
conscience in Myanmar," President Thein Sein told an audience at
the Chatham House think tank in London. A special committee was
reviewing every political prisoner's case, he added.
Sein, who met Prime Minister David Cameron earlier on
Monday, also said he thought a nationwide ceasefire was possible
in the coming weeks after the government signed a peace deal
aimed at ending the final ethnic conflict last month.
"It's possible that there will be a nationwide ceasefire in
the coming weeks," he said. "It would be the first time in 60
years that the guns fall silent."
Sein added that his country didn't want to become aid
dependent, but needed help to weather a transition period and
stand on its own two feet.
Sein is on a two-day visit to Britain to talk trade, aid and
democracy before travelling on to France.
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Michael Roddy)