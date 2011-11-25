YANGON Nov 25 Their motors growl, belch
and clank. Their fan belts whine. Their doors and steering
wheels rattle and squeak.
Years of isolation and trade-crippling sanctions have left
Myanmar's streets with one of the world's oldest vehicle fleets,
dominated by wheezing Japanese cars from the 1980s or older.
The aging rust-buckets are unmistakable, their stinging
exhaust harking back to an era before emissions standards.
That is about to change as Myanmar, home to nearly 60
million people, pursues reforms after nearly half a century of
authoritarian rule. Among them is an overhaul of antiquated car
import rules that could clear its pockmarked streets of
jalopies.
In an echo of the U.S. government's "Cash for Clunkers"
trade-in incentives in 2009, cars 30 to 40 years old or older
with eligible licence plates can be exchanged for scarce permits
to import newer models built no earlier than 1995.
The new rules, which came into effect on Sept. 19, have
shaken Myanmar's car market. Demand has surged for old cars that
can be swapped for import permits, such as the blue 1960s-era
Mazda B-600 driven by taxi driver Aung Gyi, 32.
"The owner of my taxi Mazda B-600 handed it over to the
government on Sept 20 and I've been out of a job ever since," he
said. Dozens of other taxi and bus drivers in Yangon, the
country's biggest city, are now similarly jobless, he added.
Buyers of the old cars then use the permit to purchase a
newer model, or sell it on.
As part of the reforms, a Commerce Ministry official said
showrooms would open in major cities to sell new and second-hand
cars from Japan, South Korea and neighbouring countries such as
Thailand -- a manufacturing hub for the top producers.
"All these things will happen one after another very soon.
Just save your money and wait to buy in the showroom," said the
official, predicting U.S. and European models would follow if
Western sanctions are lifted.
That prospect improved last week when U.S. President Barack
Obama hailed "flickers of progress" in Myanmar and asked
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to visit the resource-rich
country neighbouring China next week. She will be the
highest-ranking American to do so in more than 50 years.
Washington has demanded Myanmar release more political
prisoners, make peace with armed ethnic minorities and
demonstrate credible elections before it can consider easing
sanctions imposed in response to years of human rights abuses.
But, in recent weeks, signs of progress on those fronts mark
the most dramatic changes in the former British colony since the
military took power in a 1962 coup when it was known as Burma.
"Sanctions will come down very soon, I predict," Nay Zin
Latt, a businessman and official political adviser to President
Thein Sein, told Reuters on the sidelines of a recent regional
summit in Bali, Indonesia.
'NEW MIDDLE CLASS'
Not only new cars are scarce. Car showrooms, too, are a
rarity. And for many Burmese, so is the money to buy them.
Shiny new cars -- from smuggled European sports models to
fancy SUVs purchased with coveted import permits -- have
traditionally been the privilege of the generals who ceded power
to a nominally civilian parliament in March.
They and their business cronies have lived lavishly while a
third of Myanmar's population toil in poverty, according to
World Bank statistics.
The latest rules, however, would help meet the aspirations
of a "new middle class", a senior Transport Ministry official
said.
"If everything keeps going well, I'm sure any citizen will
be able to buy the car of their choice from showrooms in the
very near future," said the official, who declined to be
identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
He said the rules could also slow the rise of the local kyat
currency, which trades in the unofficial parallel market
that reflects most transactions in the country at about 760 to
the dollar, up from about 850 in May.
The surge reflects higher sales of natural gas, jade and
gems, and a rise in foreign investment from China. But the more
people buy cars, the more they will need U.S. dollars to finance
them, the official said.
The government has expressed concern over the rising
currency, aware that bread-and-butter issues can turn violent in
Myanmar. The biggest and bloodiest uprisings against military
rule, in 1988 and 2007, were sparked by discontent over soaring
fuel prices and inflation.
ANOTHER CUBA
The rusting rattletraps on Myanmar's streets draw parallels
to another sanctions-blighted country, Cuba, where classic
American cars from the 1950s and 1960s dominate the roads but
where change is also in the air.
In September, just as Myanmar's reforms were gathering pace,
Cubans were granted the right to buy and sell cars for the first
time since the 1959 revolution.
Myanmar's reforms are expected to accelerate. The rule
allowing replacements for 40-year-old cars was followed by a
similar move for 30- to 40-year-old cars, and 20- to 30-year-old
vehicles are likely to be next.
Newer imported vehicles must have been built in 1995 at the
earliest and there's a hefty 165 percent in combined taxes. So a
car worth $5,000 sells at a sticker price of $13,250.
Despite the costs, the scheme offers a business opportunity.
A 37-year-old accountant with an international aid group,
who gave her name as Rose, said the measures allowed her to
import a relatively new car.
"As soon as we heard it, my husband and I decided to buy a
40-year-old Mazda 360 ... We'll hand it over to the government
later this week here and apply for an import permit at the
Commerce Ministry."
She could then sell the permit or the new car for a profit.
According to data from the Directorate of Road Transport,
only about 370,000 registered cars plied Myanmar's rutted
streets and dirt roads in August. Some 55,417 had been driven
for more than 20 years, but maybe not much longer.
As of Nov. 18, a total of 16,566 cars of 30-years-plus have
been swapped out under the programme, the ministry official
said. "We will accept the rest, phase by phase, up to March."
Not everyone is smiling. Among the losers are car repair
workshops that keep all the jalopies on the road.
"Before this measure was launched I had over 30 workers. Now
only eight are left," said Naing Tun, owner of a garage in
Insein Township in Yangon.
"Owners of old cars are more interested in changing theirs
with import permits than having them overhauled," he said.
And the market for locally assembled jeeps collapsed.
"I've decided to shut down factories. I haven't sold any
cars since October," said Ko Tuu, a jeep manufacturer from South
Dagon Industrial Zone on the outskirts of Yangon.
"Now nobody's going to buy my jeeps at about 7 million kyat
($9,200) since they can get a good second-hand Japanese car at
this price. At the same time, it wouldn't be viable for me to
reduce the price lower than that."
($ = 760 kyat on the parallel market)
