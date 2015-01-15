YANGON Jan 15 - Myanmar police have begun
seizing pirated copies of the film "The Interview", a comedy
about a fictional plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim
Jong Un, with media saying the move followed pressure from the
North Korean embassy in Yangon.
The provocative comedy that triggered a devastating
cyberattack on Sony Pictures made an unprecedented online debut
after hacker threats prevented its wide release on Christmas
Day.
The English-language web site of The Irrawaddy newspaper
said the embassy had urged "proper action" by the government to
immediately halt the copying, distribution and sale of the film
in Yangon.
The move followed a meeting on Sunday between North Korean
Ambassador Kim Sok Chol and Myint Swe, the chief minister of the
Rangoon division, the paper said, adding that the Rangoon
division government refused to comment on the document.
Government officials and police contacted by Reuters denied
receiving any order to seize the film.
"We seized them simply because they were unapproved and
pirated," said an officer from a police-station in Latha
Township in Yangon, who declined to be named, referring to some
copies of the film seized in a recent raid.
Visits to a half-dozen stalls and shops selling illegal DVDs
in downtown Yangon failed to turn up a single copy of the film,
although dozens of other pirated DVDs were on sale.
Asked why the film was not available, sellers just shook
their heads.
"We don't have 'The Interview'," said one salesman in an
area thronged by tourists, crossing his index fingers across his
chest to signify a ban on the film. He refused to elaborate.
The owner of one of Yangon's largest video shops, who also
declined to be named, said only that selling the film was
against government policy.
North Korean embassy officials had visited his shop a few
days ago asking for copies, he said, adding that he had been
told the staff reported to the Myanmar police any shops found to
have the DVD on sale.
The parody has earned more than $31 million from online,
cable and telecoms sales since its December release, Sony
Pictures Entertainment said on Jan. 6. It took $5 million at the
box office, with 580 independent theaters showing it in North
America.
(Additional reporting by Soe Zeya Tun; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)