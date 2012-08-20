YANGON Aug 20 Myanmar abolished press
censorship on Monday, the latest in a series of dramatic
economic and political reforms by the quasi-civilian regime and
one that carries risks for its ability to manage change.
The government's announcement marks a U-turn from the
oppressive policies of the military that ran Myanmar for almost
50 years until March 2011. The junta's censors not only kept
tight control over the media but monitored every song, cartoon,
book and piece of art for subversive content.
After lifting some restrictions on publications in June last
year, the authorities on Monday extended press freedom to the
remaining 80 political and six religious journals.
"Any publication inside the country will not have to get
prior permission from us before they are published, effective
today," said Tint Swe, head of the press censorship board at the
Ministry of Information.
He explained the move to editors and publishers at his
department earlier on Monday.
"From now on, our department will just carry out registering
publications for keeping them at the national archives and
issuing a license to printers and publishers," he said.
However, privately run daily newspapers are still not
permitted, leaving a monopoly to state-run newspapers that have
changed little in style or substance since the military was in
control.
Asked about the chance of private dailies being allowed to
start up, Tint Swe said: "We can say it has become closer than
before. It could happen after enacting the necessary media law."
Journalists welcomed the lifting of restrictions but some
were worried their reports could still fall foul of various laws
on the statute book.
"It's a big improvement on the past. I do welcome it but
there will be more responsibilities on the editors since there
are some existing laws under which action can be taken against
journalists for their writing," said Wai Phyo, chief editor of
the Weekly Eleven journal.
Zaw Htike, a senior reporter and secretary of the Myanmar
Journalists Network, which has more than 200 members, had a
similar view, and added that journalists would now have to take
more responsibility for what they wrote.
"I believe we also need to promote a code of ethics among
journalists," he said.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing
by Robert Birsel)