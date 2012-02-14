MANDALAY, Myanmar, Feb 14 Reuters) - When officials
first turned up demanding Chen Ching-feng remove the Chinese
sign above her clothing shop in Myanmar's biggest northern city,
she ignored them.
"When they came back a few days later and asked why the
Chinese was still there, I said I had been busy," the ethnic
Chinese resident of Mandalay said, speaking in Mandarin. "They
made me take them down immediately and sign an undertaking not
to put them back."
Other ethnic Chinese shop-owners report similar requests,
though enforcement is patchy.
Government officials in Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw, say
there is no official ban on Chinese advertisements, but demands
to pull them down in Mandalay, a city dominated by Chinese
merchants, illustrate mounting unease over Beijing's expanding
influence.
As Myanmar pursues dramatic reforms, its relationship with
China -- the Southeast Asian nation's biggest investor and
second-biggest trade partner -- is changing. In some cases,
long-festering resentment is flaring into the open.
During decades of isolation, the former Burma relied on
China as its closest diplomatic and military ally. Wide-reaching
Western sanctions put in place after a bloody crackdown on
pro-democracy demonstrations in 1988 forced Myanmar to deepen
economic ties with China.
But as Myanmar embarks on the road back to democracy, a
once-muffled debate about China's role is growing louder. The
reforms are also taking place as the geopolitical rivalry
between the United States and China has sharpened since the
Obama administration's "pivot" toward Asia after preoccupation
with wars in Iraq and Afghanistan the past decade.
HISTORICAL FRICTIONS
China's expanding economic influence was never that popular
anyway in a country historically suspicious of foreign powers --
memories linger of Beijing's alleged support for the Communist
Party of Burma in the 1960s and '70s. China has its grievances,
too. Clashes between Myanmar soldiers and various insurgent
groups dotting the border with China have killed innocent
Chinese and sent refugees streaming across the frontier.
"The government has tried to ban foreign influences before.
It seems to be happening again," said Hu Chieh-chi, a
restaurateur in Mandalay, who is an ethnic Chinese and a Myanmar
citizen, just like clothes store owner Chen.
A two-hour drive away, a grass-roots campaign is forming to
halt China's most strategic investment in Myanmar: twin
pipelines that will stretch from the Bay of Bengal to China's
energy-hungry western provinces, bringing oil and natural gas to
one of China's most undeveloped regions.
In interviews with Reuters, the activists say they were
emboldened by Myanmar's surprise decision on Sept. 30 to shelve
the $3.6 billion Chinese-funded Myitsone dam under public
pressure. U.S. officials told Reuters that responsiveness to a
public demand was a crucial factor in Washington's historic
rapprochement with Myanmar late last year.
Much is at stake. Myanmar provides populous and landlocked
southwestern China a crucial outlet to the sea. A friendly
Myanmar helps reassure Beijing, which is increasingly worried
about being "encircled" by the United States and its allies,
from Japan to Australia and India.
TALE OF TWO PIPELINES
From his home overlooking a colonial-era golf course, Kyaw
Thiha is clear about what he sees holding back reforms: China.
"This is a democracy. The Chinese ordering us around is not
democratic," said the former political prisoner who will contest
an April 1 parliamentary by-election as a candidate for the
opposition National League for Democracy, the party of Nobel
Peace Prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi.
The soft-spoken university history tutor, jailed during the
failed 1988 uprising, wants the government to stop the 790-km
(490-mile) pipeline project that will cut across the country,
including near his town in the old British hill station of Pyin
Oo Lwin.
Human rights groups say the pipelines will displace
thousands, damage livelihoods of farmers and fishermen, and
benefit China more than Myanmar, where power outages are
chronic.
To Beijing, the pipelines are a vital energy security asset
that will reduce its reliance on shipping through the narrow
choke-point of the Malacca Strait. Thousands of Chinese workers
have been enlisted to build them.
"We want parliament to stop the pipeline. It was not given
permission by the people," Kyaw Thiha said in an interview.
A year ago, such talk was dangerous in a country whose
critics were regularly locked up by generals who had ruled since
a 1962 coup. But reforms led by a year-old nominally civilian
government have begun to unwind years of authoritarianism and
self-imposed isolation.
The government has relaxed some media censorship, allowed
trade unions, begun peace talks with ethnic rebels, freed
hundreds of dissidents and showed signs of pulling back from the
powerful economic and political orbit of China. It was rewarded
in December when Hillary Clinton made the first visit to the
country by a U.S. secretary of state since 1955.
GRIEVANCES ON THE INTERNET
Myanmar Energy Minister Than Htay acknowledged public
concerns over the pipelines but said they would be completed on
schedule next year.
"We solved each and every problem along that pipeline route,
and we give compensation for land use much more than
previously," he said in a recent interview. "I consider all the
potential issues that will be raised by the anti-government
groups. I see every day on the Internet many groups raise the
problems and the issues to disturb our project."
For many in Myanmar, the pipelines embody all that is rotten
about China's influence: environmental destruction, land grabs,
cronyism and accusations of corruption.
Thant Lwin is one of many farmers who simmer with resentment
when asked about them. Chinese bulldozers have sliced his
rice-paddy field in half to make way for the pipeline and
service road in his small village.
"We are facing real hardship because of the Chinese," he
said from his farm in the countryside near Pyin Oo Lwin, known
in colonial times as Maymyo.
"I would be extremely happy if the pipeline gets canceled.
But I don't think that will happen," he said. "It is not a
matter of hating China. I can only accept the situation. I have
no power. Most people are scared to talk out against the project
as it is a government project."
Venerable Candobhasa, a Buddhist monk whose land was
bisected by one pipeline outside of Pyin Oo Lwin, scoffed at
claims that the project, led by China National Petroleum Corp,
parent of PetroChina Co Ltd, would bring much-needed
money and development to affected villages.
"These are our natural resources. We should keep it for
ourselves to help us develop, not sell it to China. We don't
have enough power," he said, sitting cross-legged on a sparse
floor in his monastery.
"The government does not share the money from the pipeline
with us. We want to know where it has gone."
Others appear to be almost chafing for a confrontation with
China.
"China is going to be shocked as we alone among the
Southeast Asia countries are going to stand up to them," said
Khon Ja, a human rights campaigner from northern Myanmar who
likes showing visitors a map on her computer outlining exactly
why Myanmar is coveted by China, detailing potential road and
rail links that could connect southwestern China to the world.
"We have lots of natural resources, are in a very strategic
location, and have a long border with China, more than 2,000 km
(1,240 km)," she said in a Yangon café.
MYANMAR NEEDS CHINA, TOO
China's pervasive influence will not be easy to roll back.
Though rich in natural resources, Myanmar is one of Asia's
poorest countries. Its new entrepreneurs need the booming border
trade and China's investment money. And the army needs China's
help in ending the unrest along their shared border.
China and its companies pledged more than $14 billion of
investment in Myanmar's 2010/11 (April-March) fiscal year,
taking total foreign direct investment pledges to $20 billion
from $300 million a year before, according to official data.
"Myanmar really cannot afford to damage its good relations
with China," said Lin Xixing, a Myanmar expert at Guangzhou's
Jinan University.
Ethnic Chinese are not the only ones who have prospered from
China's largesse.
In Lashio, a town four hours by car from the Chinese border,
the matriarch of a large Indian family beamed with pride as she
showed a reporter her large, well-appointed house, and then
presented a faded picture of a thatched shack where they lived a
decade ago.
She explains the change with a single word: "China".
"They give us very good business," she said of her auto
repair shop. "Lots of trucks go to trade with China. We repair
them. Business is very good."
Lashio's markets heave with Chinese-made goods, and Chinese
is the dominant language of commerce thanks to decades of
Chinese immigration, mostly from neighbouring Yunnan province.
With almost no industry of its own, even the most basic
goods are usually imported in Myanmar from China or Thailand --
from laundry powder to soy sauce. Competing local products are
often more expensive.
A large bottle of China's Dali brand beer costs 500-600 kyat
in Lashio, for instance, more than half the price of a similar
bottle of Myanmar brew. China's massive economy of scale and
well-oiled logistics mean its products can easily overwhelm
their local rivals.
CHINA'S SUPPLY TRAINS
On Lashio's main road to China, trucks rumble by all day.
Those from China are packed with refrigerators, televisions, and
other consumer goods. Those leaving are clogged with timber,
bags of cheap coal and other resources. Smugglers run drugs,
jade, and gems into China and beyond.
Many wonder whether this will change if Western sanctions
are lifted. Could trade with Europe and the United States elbow
out China?
That's unlikely, said Aung Zaw Win, who builds machinery in
Mandalay and who does most of his business with China and
Chinese people.
"China will remain an important market for us. China has
well-established supply chains and infrastructure. We cannot
substitute for them within the space of only a few years," he
said from his office in central Mandalay.
But he is making preparations just in case. An American
diplomat stopped by recently to ask Zaw Win about the impact of
sanctions on his business. A Japanese company inquired about
doing business together.
"I am ready for the sanctions to go. I am building a new
factory to export to the United States and Europe. I cannot buy
directly some U.S.-made components. I have to go to China and
get them from street vendors."
His friend, Sein Win, believes the market will decide who is
better for business in Myanmar: China, Europe or the United
States.
"Everyone knows that U.S. and European products are
expensive compared with those made in China. Market forces will
talk and we will still trade with China as Chinese goods are
cheap," he said in pitch-perfect Mandarin.
Manoj Vohra, an Asia analyst at the Economist Intelligence
Unit (EIU) in Singapore, agrees that easing sanctions won't make
much of a difference initially. "We're not going to see an huge
flow of investments by American and European companies
immediately, so Myanmar's dependence on China as a regional ally
for economic development and investment will continue."
However, shoddy treatment of local workers by Chinese
companies has caused "huge resentment and discontent," said
Vohra, who thought stiffer competition from Western countries
would eventually encourage China to "make the deal sweeter" when
doing business on Myanmar. Post-Myitsone, he added, the message
to Chinese investors had changed slightly: "Yes, we welcome you
-- but you have to do more."
WAVES OF IMMIGRANTS
Chinese have been a formidable presence in Myanmar for
centuries.
Immigration swelled during British colonial rule from 1842
to 1948. The end of China's civil war in 1949 brought another
wave of migrants. When Chinese Communists expelled the
Kuomintang, many fled to Myanmar and Thailand, and then fought
with the Burmese government before settling in Taiwan.
Those who stayed behind faced brutal discrimination under
the rule of General Ne Win who barred ethnic Chinese and other
foreigners from owning land, banned Chinese-language education
and stoked anti-Chinese violence.
In Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon, memories are still
vivid of bloody anti-Chinese riots in 1967. Deadly flames
engulfed a school. Chinese shops were looted.
"It was a terrible time. Everything changed for us after
then," said shop owner Wu Yan-shun, whose father arrived in
Yangon in 1949. Wu fears the recent political changes could
weaken the government's ties with China, making him and other
Chinese vulnerable.
"You can't rule out that some of the anger people feel
against the Chinese will be turned on us again. Relations with
China are not so bad now. That could change as Myanmar opens up
and there is more debate about ties with China and its influence
here."
Backlashes against Chinese have flared before in Southeast
Asia, most notably in Malaysia in 1969 and in Indonesia in 1998
before the fall of former President Suharto.
Perhaps with this in mind, the Chinese community in Yangon
seems strangely un-Chinese, especially when compared with other
Southeast Asian cities. Its "Chinatown" has almost no Chinese
restaurants, no Chinese pop music blaring from shops, few
Chinese bookstores and limited use of the Chinese script.
There are no government-approved Chinese schools, unlike in
Malaysia or Thailand. The city has a few privately run "bu xi
ban", a Taiwanese expression meaning "cram" school, but are
actually just language academies.
Teacher Lin Lee, 30, born in northern Myanmar to Chinese
parents, said it was hard just to get text books.
"The government is very strict about imports of Chinese text
books," she said from her classroom above an old shop-house. "We
have to use photocopies. We ask people who are going to China to
try and sneak back in a few copies of new books."
Many feel deeply attached to Myanmar.
"I have made great efforts to get on with my neighbours,"
said Tsai Tun-heng, the owner of a cluttered convenience store.
"If anyone comes to burn down my store I want them to know that
they will also be destroying the Burmese-owned businesses all
around me."
In Mandalay, the ban on Chinese advertising also revived
memories of anti-Chinese violence during the Ne Win-era.
It also recalls a similar ban on Chinese signage and
publications in Indonesia that remained in effect for years
after an abortive 1965 coup blamed on the China-backed
Indonesian Communist Party. Myanmar's new government has sent
officials to Indonesia to study its road to democracy.
"What can you do about it? It's their country," said café
owner Liu Kui-you, a Myanmar citizen who can trace his ancestry
to Yunnan province.
Bein Nei Tha, a Burmese motorbike dealership worker, laughed
when asked why his company also comes under the ban, despite
having no Chinese ownership and had previously used just a few
small Chinese characters next to an otherwise English-only sign.
"It seems a little silly," he said. "I suppose the
government wants to limit foreign influence, but then why leave
the English?"