* PetroChina and Yangon near deal on crude supplies
* Pipeline to supply new refinery in China's Yunnan
* Tanker with crude for pipeline to arrive this week
* Long-delayed project tests China-Myanmar relations
By Yimou Lee, Chen Aizhu and Shwe Yee Saw Myint
YANGON/BEIJING, March 21 Nearly a decade in the
making, a project to pump oil 770 km (480 miles) across Myanmar
to southwest China is set for imminent start-up, with a
supertanker nearing the port of Kyauk Phyu, marking the opening
of a new oil trading route.
Dogged by sensitive relations between Naypyitaw and Beijing,
the $1.5 billion oil pipeline has been sitting empty for two
years, but the two sides are now close to a deal, said
Myanmar-based government and industry sources, despite some
last-minute tensions.
An agreement between China's PetroChina and
Myanmar's government will allow the state energy giant to import
overseas oil via the Bay of Bengal and pump it through the
pipeline to supply a new 260,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery
in landlocked Yunnan province.
The new oil gateway fits with China's "One Belt, One Road"
ambitions, linking it with central Asia and Europe, and will
provide a more direct alternative route to sending Middle
Eastern oil via the crowded Malacca Straits and Singapore.
It would also be a rare win for China in Myanmar after a
diplomatic offensive aimed at forging better ties with its
resource-rich neighbour, which has often been wary of Beijing's
economic clout.
Aung Myat Soe, deputy director of planning under the
state-owned Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), said the
project was awaiting a final sign-off by the Minister of
Electricity and Energy.
Major issues including transport tariffs and Myanmar's tax
take on the oil have been settled, but port fees have yet to be
finalised, said a Myanmar-based industry source familiar with
the matter.
"The two sides are working to finalize the terms and sign
the contract," the person said, declining to be named as the
information is not public.
"I can't say for sure when the deal would be sealed - it
could be in a couple of days or early April."
The pipeline will have an eventual capacity of 400,000 bpd,
about 5 percent of China's daily import demand, but the start-up
of the Yunnan refinery has been held up as PetroChina and
Myanmar negotiated final terms for delivering the oil.
PetroChina plans to start test production at the refinery in
June, aiming to expand its foothold in China's fuel-short
southwest which has so far relied largely on rival Sinopec
for supplies, said two Beijing-based oil officials
familiar with the Yunnan refinery.
Before then, PetroChina is expected to purchase another 7
million barrels of crude for the pipeline, to stock up fuel for
about one month's production at its new refinery, said one of
the officials.
SQUABBLING NEIGHBOURS
While the deal is still to be finalised, oil is already on
its way to supply the pipeline, straining relations with
Myanmar.
Shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows the oil tanker
United Dynamic, carrying one million barrels of Azeri crude, is
currently off the coast of southern India and expected to unload
its cargo at Kyauk Phyu this week.
A Myanmar government official said there had been "a big
argument with the Chinese" over the move to ship in crude before
the contract was finalised, while a second official said the
entry of the tanker was pending approval from Myanmar's navy.
PetroChina did not respond to requests for comment.
Any delay would be costly for the oil shipper, which is
carrying crude worth over $50 million and which has a daily
tanker charter cost of nearly $20,000, excluding fuel and crew
costs.
The deal is also controversial in China as it has been
tainted by a graft probe into PetroChina's ex-chairman Jiang
Jiemin, a supporter of the project.
Critics have raised conerns about the economic viability of
the project, which also includes a natural gas pipeline, which
was touted as providing "strategic new channels" for China's
energy needs.
At the same time, the prolonged squabbling over key features
of the deal, first discussed back in 2004, has soured Chinese
enthusiasm for the project.
"There are open questions about the economics and future
cooperation with Myanmar, given the repeated delays and
under-utilization," noted a senior PetroChina official who
requested anonymity as he's not authorized to speak to press.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee in YANGON, Chen Aizhu in BEIJING and
Shwe Yee Saw Myint in NAYPYITAW; Editing by Henning Gloystein
and Richard Pullin)