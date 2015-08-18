By Hnin Yadana Zaw
| NAYPYITAW
NAYPYITAW Aug 18 Myanmar's parliament voted on
Tuesday to again extend martial law for three months in a
restive area along the country's border with China, where there
have been clashes between the military and an armed ethnic group
since February.
Cross-border incidents in the fighting have strained ties
between the neighbours.
They have also proved problematic for President Thein Sein,
who has ambitions to sign a nationwide ceasefire with many of
the country's armed ethnic groups before a general election on
Nov. 8.
On Tuesday, a majority of parliament members backed the
motion to continue martial law in the Kokang region of Shan
state. Martial law gives the military sweeping judicial and
administrative powers.
The measure was needed because of continued instability in
the region, said Shwe Mann, the embattled speaker of
parliament.
President Thein Sein declared a three-month state of
emergency and imposed martial law in the region on Feb. 17 after
fighting broke out between the Myanmar military and the Myanmar
National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA).
Parliament voted to extend martial law for the first time in
May. The MNDAA declared a unilateral ceasefire the following
month after coming under pressure from Beijing to end the
conflict, but clashes have since been reported.
The MNDAA was formed from remnants of the Communist Party of
Burma, a powerful China-backed guerrilla force that battled the
Myanmar government until it splintered in 1989.
The government has excluded the group, and two other armed
ethnic forces that fought beside it, from the peace process.
Some of the other ethnic groups negotiating the peace pact would
like the groups to be included.
The armed ethnic groups are meeting on Friday in Chiang Mai
in Thailand to discuss their next moves.
(Writing by Timothy Mclaughlin; Editing by Simon Webb and
Clarence Fernandez)