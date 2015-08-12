BRIEF-Bahrain Car Parks posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 299,503 dinars versus loss of 25,533 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qSCiv7) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Aug 12 The government of Myanmar has appointed Citigroup and Standard Chartered as advisors to help it win its first credit rating, the banks said on Wednesday.
A credit rating will pave the way for the Southeast Asian nation to access international capital markets. Reuters reported on July 17 that Citi and StanChart were set to win the mandate . (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 299,503 dinars versus loss of 25,533 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qSCiv7) Further company coverage:
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - preliminary assets under management increased to $504 billion during April 2017 from $498 billion at end of March