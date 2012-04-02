* New reference rate is around recent parallel market level
* Central bank says it is a step to unifying rates
* Kyat has appreciated in recent years, hurting some firms
YANGON, April 2 Myanmar's central bank set a
reference exchange rate of 818 kyat per dollar on
Monday, the first business day under a managed float currency
regime that is the most dramatic economic reform yet by a
one-year-old civilian government.
For 35 years, the kyat was pegged to the International
Monetary Fund's special drawing rights at 6.4 kyat per dollar.
But a parallel market has existed, with a recent rate in a range
of 800 to 820 kyat. The parallel rate has been used for most
everyday transactions.
The Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) gave the new rate on its
website, along with indicative cross rates for other currencies.
()
"The reference exchange rate of the kyat for account
transactions against the U.S. dollar is based on the auctions
conducted by the Central Bank of Myanmar and authorised domestic
dealer banks," it said.
The CBM, which has given little information on the new
system, held trial auctions with local banks in March and met
bankers at the end of last week to finalise procedures, bankers
said.
A senior banker with knowledge of the discussions said
participating banks could put in up to six different bids and
would be committed to its rates if they were accepted by the
CBM.
Authorities would allow banks to buy and sell the currency
in a trading band of 0.8 percent either side of the reference
rate, the senior banker said. A 2 percent band had been planned
but that was changed after a meeting last week, the source said.
CBM Deputy Governor Maung Maung Win told Reuters last week
that 11 private and three state-run banks would participate
initially and another eight private banks might be included
later.
Auctions are initially planned for each business day but
Maung Maung Win said they might not be needed every day once the
system was up and running, without elaborating.
There are no international banks operational in the former
Burma, although some, particularly Asian names, have
representative offices.
Economic reforms and the expected easing of Western
sanctions are expected to stimulate more international currency
flows and encourage foreign banks to set up shop in the country.
SANCTIONS
Much hangs on the West's response to the conduct of
by-elections that were held on Sunday.
Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the fight for democracy under the
former military regime, and her National League for Democracy
party appear to have won a landslide victory and irregularities
during the campaign and vote were on the whole minor.
If the European Union, the United States and other Western
countries accept the elections were free and fair, they could
start to ease sanctions soon on trade and investment.
Myanmar offers low-cost labour for factories and deposits of
energy resources, timber and gemstones. It lies between China
and India and itself has a market of perhaps 60 million people
that is largely untapped in terms of consumer goods.
Aside from the sanctions, Western businesses have been
deterred from doing business with Myanmar by its rudimentary
banks and opaque foreign exchange system.
In a brief statement published in state media last week, the
CBM put the new currency regime in the context of government
efforts to modernise the economy.
"A key part of this programme is to unify the various
exchange rates and gradually eliminate restrictions on current
international payments and transfers abroad," it said.
It described the move as a first step towards unifying the
exchange rates and said it would "also allow room for the CBM to
influence the market exchange rate".
The old official rate of 6.4 kyat per dollar was used by the
government and state companies. These companies will now have to
pay far more for their dollar-denominated imports. The CBM's
Maung Maung Win said the government could provide them with
subsidies and loans to help them over the transition.
The government used a rate of 800 baht per dollar for the
state budget for the fiscal year that began on April 1.
The kyat's unofficial rate has jumped from more than 1,000
per dollar in 2009 as foreign money has flowed into the energy
and resource sectors, causing problems for farmers, exporters
and others, including staff at foreign firms paid in dollars.
"Some entrepreneurs in fisheries say they can only continue
business above 900 (kyat to a dollar). For other traders in
beans and pulses it is 850 to 900," the bank source said.
"(The new rate) cannot please everyone but higher or lower
is not the matter. The only thing is not to have a lot of
fluctuation, but to have it stable so businesses can make
adjustments as necessary," he added.