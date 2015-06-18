YANGON, June 18 Myanmar's central bank has
started unrestricted sales of foreign currency at its own
specified rate to help importers hit by exchange rate
fluctuations over the past two weeks.
The kyat has weakened by 26 percent since Myanmar
introduced a managed float in 2012 to try to end the disparity
between official and unofficial exchange rates. The move was the
first significant economic reform by a semi-civilian government
that took office a year earlier.
But the gulf between unofficial and official rates has again
widened, with dollars in short supply as Myanmar's imports
outpace exports.
The foreign currency sales started on Wednesday with the aim
of easing pressure on importers of fuel and edible oil, the
state-owned Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said, citing
deputy central bank governor Set Aung.
The state-run Myanma Economic Bank and Myanmar Investment
Bank would begin selling foreign currency on Monday, it said.
The dollar was offered at 1,150 kyat in exchange kiosks in
Yangon on Thursday. The official exchange rate was 1,105 kyat,
down 26 percent from the 818 kyat when the managed float
started.
Foreign currency trading is permitted within a range of 0.8
percent above or below the official reference rate. Trading
outside that band could result in the loss of foreign exchange
licences.
There are about 20 local private banks and around 200 money
changers holding licences. Foreign banks cannot offer foreign
exchange services.
Private banks regularly put in orders for around $20 million
at the central bank's daily dollar auction, but it typically
sells only $300,000 to $500,000.
Several unlicensed dealers were detained last week in a bid
to halt black market transactions. The kyat weakened to 1,290 a
dollar but gained strength when news of the arrests slowed
unofficial trade, dealers said.
Myanmar's foreign trade has grown quickly but, as imports
outpaced exports, its trade deficit jumped 88 percent to $4.9
billion in the fiscal year that ended March 31, according to
official data.
A rise in foreign investment, tourism and remittances from
overseas workers have helped plug the gap but dollars remain in
short supply and the greenback's rise against emerging market
currencies in general has exacerbated the kyat's weakness.
Sean Turnell, an expert on Myanmar's economy at Sydney's
Macquarie University, said measures to support the kyat were
"self-defeating".
"Where the problem comes in is via the efforts to
artificially hold up its value," said Turnell.
"All they really do is add fuel to the idea that there might
be a shortage of forex, undermining confidence in the kyat and
Myanmar's financial arrangements broadly."
