started a slow depreciation of its kyat currency in an effort to
stabilize fluctuations by bringing the official exchange rate
closer in line with the market rate, a senior central bank
official said on Thursday.
The move, effective since Monday, follows suggestions by
experts including those from the International Monetary Fund
(IMF).
Myanmar introduced a managed float of the kyat in
2012 to try to end the disparity between official and unofficial
exchange rates.
The move was the first significant economic reform by the
semi-civilian government that took office a year earlier, but
the differences between unofficial and official exchange rates
began to widen last month, with a scarcity of dollars in the
market.
The official exchange rate has slid from 1,200 kyat to the
dollar on Monday to 1,216 on Thursday. At trading kiosks around
Yangon the dollar was offered at 1,230 kyat.
Foreign currency trading is permitted within a range of 0.8
percent above or below the official reference rate.
"Frankly, our measure isn't meant to make the kyat stronger
but to just help stabilize the exchange rates in the market,"
said a senior central bank official, who asked not to be named
because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"We believe the depreciation will also work gradually
despite some immediate impacts on gold and other things."
U Htwe, a senior official from the private United Amara
Bank, welcomed the move by the central bank but said further
efforts were needed to shrink the country's wide trade deficit.
"We need to boost the exports and cut down the imports,
especially that of non-essential things like luxurious food,
utilities and liquors," he said.
Driven by rapid economic expansion, Myanmar's trade deficit
jumped 88 percent in the fiscal year that ended on March 31.
Myanmar imported more than $16 billion of goods in fiscal
year 2014/15 and exports totalled more than $11 billion, leaving
a deficit of more than $4.9 billion, according to official data.
The central bank began unrestricted sales of foreign
currency at its own specified rate to help importers last month
when the official and unofficial rates began to diverge.
