YANGON Jan 10 Myanmar's government has
decided to stop the construction of a 4,000 megawatt coal-fired
power plant at the Dawei Special Industrial Zone, a project of
Thailand's Italian-Thai Development Pcl, due to
concerns about the environment, a minister said.
"We made the decision to halt this project after reading the
concerns about the environmental impact of this plant in local
media reports," Khin Maung Soe, one of Myanmar's energy
ministers, told reporters at a briefing in Yangon on Monday.
The government still has to decide whether to continue with
a smaller 400 megawatt plant, he said.
Shares in Italian-Thai, Thailand's biggest building
contractor, initially slipped about 1 percent on Tuesday but
were flat at 0400 GMT. The main index was up 0.5 percent.
Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl
had signed an agreement with Italian-Thai in November
to build coal-fired power plants with a combined capacity of
4,000 megawatts at Dawei. Its shares were flat.
Under that deal, Ratchaburi would have a 30 percent stake in
the project, while Italian-Thai would have the other 70 percent.
International investment in Myanmar has been limited until
now because of sanctions imposed by Western countries for human
rights abuses under the former military regime.
But a new civilian government has embarked on political and
economic reform since last year and, if further steps such as
the release of political prisoners are taken, sanctions could be
loosened.
Asian countries such as Thailand, China and India are
already big investors in the country, especially in its
resources sector.
The Dawei port project is scheduled to be implemented in
three phases from 2010 to 2019.
Last September Myanmar's government gave in to public anger
and shelved a $3.6 billion Chinese-led dam project, a concession
that would have been unthinkable under the previous military
government.
The 250 sq km (97 sq mile) Dawei Special Economic Zone,
which will include an oil refinery and a petrochemical factory
as well as the port, is located in the Tanintharyi region of
southern Myanmar on the Indian Ocean, 350 km (217 miles) west of
the Thai capital, Bangkok.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun in Yangon and Khettiya Jittapong in
Bangkok; Editing by Alan Raybould)