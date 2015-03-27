By Jared Ferrie
| YANGON, March 27
YANGON, March 27 Myanmar's reclusive former
military dictator, Than Shwe, appears to have surfaced in public
for the first time in almost four years in a photograph on
Facebook showing him being taught to use an iPad by a young
girl.
The former strongman is reviled by many Burmese for the
brutal methods used to supress pro-democracy activists during
his 19-year rule, and he disappeared from public view after his
junta transferred power to a semi-civilian, reformist government
in 2011.
On Thursday, Than Shwe's grandson, Nay Shwe Thwe Aung,
posted an undated photograph of the 82-year-old sitting in an
opulent room looking intently at an iPad as a young girl,
identified in local media as his granddaughter, points to the
screen.
"Senior General Than Shwe and his iPad coach," reads the
caption, followed by three emoticons of yellow smiley faces with
sunglasses.
The photograph cannot be authenticated by Reuters and Nay
Shwe Thwe Aung did not respond to a message requesting comment.
While keeping a low profile, Than Shwe still casts shadow of
Myanmar.
Many people suspect the retired general exerts influence in
a government heavily dominated by military officers, who are
constitutionally mandated to hold one quarter of the seats in
parliament as well as key cabinet positions.
The Facebook photo garnered more than 4,500 "likes",
including one by Ye Htut, Myanmar's information minister.
Despite the brutality of his regime, some of those posting
comments under the photo looked back fondly on Than Shwe's time.
"My role model," said a commenter identified as Thant Zin.
"We sure miss your leadership!"
Under Than Shwe rule, access to the internet and mobile
phones in Myanmar was strictly controlled, with SIM cards sold
for thousands of dollars, way out of reach for most of the
country's impoverished people.
The situation has changed dramatically over the past couple
of years and many of Myanmar's citizens have embraced social
media, especially Facebook.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)