By Hnin Yadana Zaw
| THILAWA, Myanmar, Sept 23
president opened on Wednesday a $1.5 billion manufacturing
complex aimed at luring investment and creating jobs, showcasing
government work on developing the economy in the run-up to a
general election.
Vice President Nyan Tun, a close ally of President Thein
Sein, unveiled the first phase of the 2,400-hectare (5,900-acre)
Thilawa Special Economic Zone at a ceremony at the site, an
hour's drive from the commercial capital of Yangon.
The plan is for the zone eventually to host about 100
factories employing more than 40,000 people.
"I personally take this moment as dream comes true," Nyan
Tun said at the opening ceremony.
The project has been backed by the Japanese government and
its trading houses, including Mitsubishi Corp, Marubeni
Corp and Sumitomo Corp as well as the Japan
International Cooperation Agency.
Nyan Tun said the zone would boost Myanmar's ties with
Japan.
The project's opening will also likely boost Thein Sein's
ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party as it ramps up its
campaign ahead of Myanmar's first general elections since the
end of military rule, on Nov. 8.
The military-backed party has centred its campaign on
showcasing investment, economic growth and reforms under the
semi-civilian government it has led since reforms began in 2011.
"Thanks to the leadership of President Thein Sein, Myanmar
has been reformed in terms of democracy, national reconciliation
and economic reforms step by step," Japanese Finance Minister
and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said in a speech at the
ceremony.
Myanmar has had close ties with China in recent years and
Japan has been seen as striving to build its economic relations
with Myanmar since the lifting of most sanctions by Western
government in response to reforms.
Of the total 2,400 hectares earmarked for the complex, the
government on Wednesday opened the first 400 hectares, where
more than 70 percent of the land has been parcelled out to 48
companies from 13 countries.
Foreign direct investment in the impoverished country of
more than 50 million people jumped to $8.1 billion in the last
fiscal year from $329.6 million in 2009/2010, before the
military stepped back from power.
The International Monetary Fund forecast the Myanmar economy
would grow 8.5 percent this year.
Myanmar is planning two other Special Economic Zones - in
Dawei, a southern port near the Thai border and Kyaukpyu on the
its Bay of Bengal coast in the west but the government has made
Thilawa the priority.
(Reporting by Hnin Yadana Zaw; Editing by Robert Birsel)