By Aung Hla Tun
| YANGON, April 2
Myanmar's trade deficit jumped
88 percent in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, driven by
rapid economic expansion in the formerly military-ruled country,
state media and a Commerce Ministry official said on Thursday.
Myanmar's economy was held back by mismanagement, corruption
and the refusal of Western countries to trade and invest because
of human rights abuses under the military, which ruled for
almost 50 years until 2011.
The semi-civilian government in office since then has
implemented sweeping political and economic reforms and, in
recognition, the European Union, Australia, the United States
and other countries have lifted or eased sanctions, opening the
door to the global economy.
Myanmar imported more than $16 billion of goods in fiscal
2014/15 and exports totalled more than $11 billion, leaving a
deficit of more than $4.9 billion, the state-backed Global New
Light of Myanmar reported.
A senior Commerce Ministry official put the previous year's
deficit at $2.6 billion.
"It's impossible to cut down exports with the speedily
growing market economy and speedily rising living standards,"
she said, requesting anonymity as she was not authorised to
speak to the media.
Capital goods such as construction materials for
infrastructure projects accounted for about 40 percent of
imports, while fuel made up 30 percent and consumer goods 20
percent, the official said.
The government will attempt to close the deficit by spending
$900 million over the next five years to boost the export
capacity of domestic firms, the Global New Light of Myanmar
reported.
(Editing by Jared Ferrie and Alan Raybould)