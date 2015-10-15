* Ethnic Rakhine Buddhist party seen making big gains at
polls
* Party chairman invited to visit China twice in July this
year
* Marks shift in Chinese policy of only engaging ruling
parties
* China's investments in Rakhine include oil, gas pipelines
By Sui-Lee Wee
KYAUKPYU, Myanmar, Oct 15 A powerful ethnic
nationalist politician from one of Myanmar's poorest and most
volatile regions said Chinese officials made him an irresistible
offer during a recent visit to the country: Ask for anything,
and we'll give it to you.
Beijing's courting of Aye Maung, chairman of the Arakan
National Party (ANP), underscores how China is taking steps to
protect its most strategic investments in Myanmar - twin oil and
gas pipelines and a deep sea port - ahead of an unpredictable
election in the Southeast Asian nation next month.
Such willingness to engage with opposition parties to secure
its investments overseas represents a major shift in China's
non-interventionist foreign policy.
"We want China, or even America, or Singapore, if the Indian
government invites me, we welcome it," Aye Maung told Reuters.
"We need so many investments for the development of our area."
The ANP, an organisation of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists that is
riding a tide of anti-Muslim sentiment, is poised to make a
near-clean sweep of Rakhine state in Myanmar's first free and
fair election in 25 years. There is speculation that Aye Maung
could win the powerful post of chief minister of the state.
That makes him a key potential ally for Beijing, whose most
important Myanmar investments are located in the western state.
The fishing town of Kyaukpyu, racked by violence three years
ago between ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and Muslim Rohingyas, is at
the heart of China's drive for new resources and trade routes.
In particular, new oil and gas pipelines from Kyaukpyu
connect China's southwestern province of Yunnan directly with
the Indian Ocean, bypassing the narrow Malacca Strait, where a
strong U.S. naval presence has long worried Chinese
policymakers.
POLICY SHIFT
According to Aye Maung, the ruling Chinese Communist Party
invited him to visit Fujian and Guizhou provinces in July. At
one meeting, he says an official from the party's International
Department told him China had only engaged with President Thein
Sein's ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party, Aung San
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy and the ANP.
"They told me: we have connected with three parties. You are
the one party from all the ethnic groups in Myanmar," Aye Maung
told Reuters in an interview in Ann, a town near Kyaukpyu, where
he was campaigning.
Aye Maung's two trips were covered in brief reports by local
media in China and Myanmar, but no other accounts of what was
discussed in his meetings have been made public.
The Communist Party's International Department did not
respond to a faxed request for comment. Calls by telephone went
unanswered.
A senior official from Thein Sein's office said the Myanmar
president had encouraged ties between China and NGOs and rival
political parties in Myanmar.
"I think their trying to improve ties with the ANP is just a
part of developing this new policy," the official, Zaw Htay,
told Reuters.
For decades, China has relied on a simple formula for its
foreign policy: avoid anything that could be seen as interfering
in a country's domestic politics.
But now, analysts say there is a growing belief in Chinese
President Xi Jinping's administration that the old doctrine is
insufficient to protect Beijing's interests.
"In recent years, we suffered great losses in only dealing
with ruling parties, so that required us to make a change," said
Xu Liping, head of the department of Asia-Pacific Social and
Cultural Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a
top government think-tank.
In June, Xi hosted Nobel laureate Suu Kyi.
Ties between Beijing and its southern neighbour were close
when Myanmar was under military rule and treated as a pariah
state by Western nations.
But in 2011, when the junta ceded power to a quasi-civilian
government, China was stung by Myanmar's sudden suspension of
the Chinese-led $3.6 billion Myitsone dam project in the
northern state of Kachin following a public outcry over its
environmental impact.
The event prompted Beijing to tweak its policy on Myanmar.
"It was a heavy blow to the Chinese government," said Xu.
RISKY OUTREACH
Aye Maung said he has not responded specifically to China's
offers of help. But he said he would like tractors and farm
machinery to help with Rakhine's harvest, and had also discussed
student scholarships.
Rakhine could certainly use the assistance - the state has a
poverty rate of 78 percent, according to a 2014 World Bank
report.
But although securing much-needed investment could
strengthen Aye Maung's hand at home, accusations of land grabs
and environmental destruction have fuelled anti-Chinese
sentiment in Myanmar, and embracing Beijing is not without risk.
"There has been a lot of criticism about Dr. Aye Maung's
trip from local organisations and young people," said Htoot May,
an ANP candidate running in next month's election. "We young
people like Western policy and help, not Chinese policy."
Chinese investments in Kyaukpyu could amount to nearly $100
billion if all the current plans, including a special economic
zone, materialise over the next two decades, according to C.
Raja Mohan at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
But residents say the oil and gas pipelines built so far
have not given them any jobs.
"With the gas project, everyone thought that when they came,
they would hire our workers," said Tun Tun Naing, a 36-year-old
local activist. "But when they arrived, even their cooks were
Chinese."
