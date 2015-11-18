YANGON Nov 18 Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi has
pledged to pay "special attention" to ties with China when her
party takes office after its election triumph, and said foreign
investments would need public support to help improve relations.
In an interview with China's state-run Xinhua news agency,
the National League for Democracy (NLD) leader said Myanmar had
no enemies, but relations with neighbours were more sensitive
than others and needed to be carefully handled.
China was Myanmar's lifeline for two decades when sanctions
prevented most Western businesses and financial institutions
from engaging with the country during military rule from 1962 to
2011 that left the nation underdeveloped.
But the stakes are now far higher for Beijing, with business
competition heating up and the NLD's anticipated sweeping-out of
the last remnants of the old military guard with which Chinese
firms enjoyed a close bond.
"Ties between neighbours are always more delicate than that
between countries far apart," Suu Kyi said.
"We'll pay special attention to our relations in order to
make them smooth, effective and clear."
Mistrust still lingers in Myanmar over China's involvement
in its nationwide peace process. Ties have been strained over
Myanmar's domestic border conflicts, some of which have spilled
into China and killed civilians.
Myanmar's President Thein Sein lifted martial law in the
restive Kokang region near China on Tuesday, saying peace had
been restored.
Military rule was imposed in February after fighting erupted
between the government and the Myanmar National Democratic
Alliance Army, a rebel militia born out of the former
China-backed Communist Party of Burma.
Suu Kyi said Myanmar's foreign policy was about balance and
China and Myanmar could have a good friendship.
"We maintain friendly ties with friends from far and near,"
she said. "There's no reason establishing a friendship is
impossible, if both parties are willing."
China could face a challenge in maintaining its influence in
Myanmar as the United States pays closer attention and Japanese
and Asian firms compete for contracts.
Many European and U.S. companies are expected to set up shop
after the clear mandate for change in the Nov. 8 election, the
first free poll in a quarter century.
Complicating the business picture for China is the fact that
its Myanmar investments have historically been unpopular,
fuelling perceptions of graft, land grabs, shady deals with
generals and the plunder of natural resources.
Without mentioning China specifically, Suu Kyi said it was
vital for investors targeting Myanmar to win public confidence,
and for the government to be transparent and welcome business
that was in the country's interests.
