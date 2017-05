Myanmar's National League for Democracy party leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at her party headquarters after general elections in Yangon, Myanmar November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

NAYPYITAW The party of Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi won all 12 of the parliamentary seats declared in the first round of results after Sunday's general election, according to the country's election commission.

The 12 seats, all in the country's largest city, Yangon, went to the National League for Democracy (NLD), Union Election Commission Chairman Tin Aye told a news conference.

