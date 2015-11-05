Myanmar's National League for Democracy Party leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks to media about the upcoming general elections, during a news conference at her home in Yangon November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

YANGON Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi told reporters not to "exaggerate" the problems of the country, in response to a question about Rohingya, the country's persecuted Muslim minority living in western Rakhine State.

Speaking at a news conference in Yangon ahead of the Nov. 8 election, Suu Kyi said that the whole of Myanmar was experiencing a "dramatic situation", not just Rakhine State.

The political activity of the radical Buddhist group Ma Ba Tha, which has sharply criticized her National League for Democracy for not supporting a raft of legislation seen as anti-Muslim drafted by the group, was unconstitutional, she said.

(Reporting by Timothy McLaughlin; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)