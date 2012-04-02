YANGON Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) Party won by-elections in Myanmar by a landslide, securing 40 of the 45 available legislative seats, the country's Election Commission announced on Monday.

In an official result read on state-controlled MRTV, the Union Election Commission said the NLD had won 35 seats in the lower house of parliament, three in the senate and two in regional assemblies.

The 40 seats confirmed were four fewer than the NLD had claimed earlier on Monday, citing its own candidates, who ran in 44 of the 45 constituencies.

