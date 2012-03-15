Supporters react as they listen to the address of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during the election campaign at Mon State in Myanmar March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

YANGON The United States is keeping a close eye on upcoming parliamentary by-elections in Myanmar, hoping for a fair contest as a gauge of the country's progress towards reforms, a top envoy said on Thursday.

On his sixth trip to the country in the past seven months, Derek Mitchell, Washington's special envoy to Myanmar, said the United States had no interest in which party won the 48 seats up for grabs in the April 1 ballot

"What we're interested in is the process. We're committed to a free, fair and transparent process that truly represents the will of the people of this country," he told reporters in Yangon.

The by-elections, mostly for lower house and senate seats, are particularly significant because they will feature top dissident Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party after two decades in the political wilderness.

The NLD, Myanmar's biggest force against decades of brutal dictatorships, accepted an offer by the country's civilian president, Thein Sein, to take part in the polls and end a boycott of a new political system crafted by, and heavily favouring, the military.

The 2010 parliamentary elections were widely regarded as a sham by the international community, with allegations of vote-rigging to favour an army-backed party, with no independent observers present.

The NLD boycotted the polls which the army-backed party easily won.

The by-elections are a critical test of the year-old government's commitment to reforms and if deemed fair, could lead to an easing of Western sanctions. Mitchell gave no comment on when the United States would consider lifting the embargoes.

The West has responded positively to a series of unprecedented changes in Myanmar, including the release of more than 600 political prisoners, media, civil liberties and economic reforms and peace talks with ethnic minority rebels or political groups.

Mitchell acknowledged the progress the government was making in securing ceasefires with most of the groups but expressed concern about the ongoing conflict in Kachin State bordering China.

Despite seven rounds of talks and calls for calm from Thein Sein, fighting continues to rage between the Kachin Independence Army and government troops.

The conflict has resulted in an estimated 55,000 internally displaced people (IDP) and the Myanmar army has been accused of burning villages, shooting civilians and raping women, according to witnesses interviewed by rights groups.

"In the Kachin State I think violence is still sticking out, inconsistent with the trend towards dialogue and confidence building and national reconciliation that we have seen," Mitchell said.

"But really, the immediate concern that we have is on the IDP issues, who by any definition are innocent, caught in the crossfire of the conflict."

The United States would donate $1.5 million to support U.N. humanitarian efforts in Kachin State, he said.

