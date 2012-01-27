NAYPYITAW, Myanmar Myanmar will keep natural gas from new projects beyond 2013 for domestic consumption, a shift of policy aimed at powering its development, the country's energy minister said on Friday.

Myanmar has opened up to the outside world with astonishing speed since a civilian government took office last March after five decades of army rule. The prospect of the end of Western sanctions has prompted a surge of interest from investors.

Speaking to Reuters in his first interview with foreign media, Minister of Energy Than Htay pegged the country's natural gas reserves at 22.5 trillion cubic feet, almost double the 11.8 trillion cubic feet estimated by BP in its 2011 statistical review. www.bp.com/statisticalreview

"Now we are developing, we need more energy, so we won't sell our natural gas abroad, we will use it ourself," Than said in an interview in the capital, Naypyitaw.

Existing plans to supply gas to China and boost exports to Thailand would be honoured, he said.

A pipeline to pump 400 million cubic feet of gas to China is on schedule to start in 2013. Myanmar already supplies 1.2 billion cubic feet to Thailand daily, the minister said, and would add another 300 million cubic feet per day from the early stages of a project at the Zawtika gas field.

Than ruled out supplying natural gas to an ambitious deep-sea port and special economic zone in Dawei that has the potential to transform a section of southern Myanmar into Southeast Asia's biggest industrial complex.

Italian-Thai Development Pcl (ITD.BK), the company developing the first $8.5 billion phase of the Dawei project, had hoped natural gas piped from nearby fields would provide an alternative fuel after the government this month halted construction of a 4,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant, citing environmental concerns.

The minister said three other special economic zones would be developed more quickly than Dawei, citing in particular two: Thilawa, south of Yangon, and Kyaukphyu, on the Bay of Bengal, where the China-Myanmar pipeline starts.

He said the government was now considering supplying electricity to the Kyaukphyu zone.

(Reporting by Jason Szep; Editing by Alan Raybould, Simon Webb and Michael Urquhart)