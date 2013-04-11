* Winners would operate on a production-sharing basis
* For shallow blocks, firms must operate with local partner
* Announces 59 firms pre-qualified to bid for onshore blocks
(Adds names of U.S. companies that have pre-qualified for 18
onshore blocks bid, quote from senior ministry official)
YANGON, April 11 Myanmar said it would open
bidding in June for the exploration and development of 11
shallow and 19 deep-sea oil and gas blocks, in only the second
bidding round since the easing of U.S. sanctions against the
gas-rich country.
"Interested parties are to submit their letters of interest
to the Director General at the Naypyitaw-based Ministry of
Energy by June 14," the ministry said in an announcement on its
website and in official newspapers on Thursday.
Stiff competition is expected for the 30 offshore blocks.
The bidding round would be the third opportunity for companies
to enter the country's oil and gas sector since 2011 and the
second round since U.S. sanctions were eased due to democratic
reforms in the Southeast Asian nation.
Myanmar, a country of 60 million people, is rich in gas
reserves, which government officials estimate at 11 trillion to
23 trillion cubic feet.
The announcement dated April 11 said "the potential bidders
will be allowed to submit three proposals for any three offshore
blocks (shallow water or deep water or both)".
Companies that win licences will operate on a
production-sharing basis. Those who win the 11 shallow blocks
will have to work with at least one registered local partner,
the ministry said.
Foreign companies will be able to operate alone in the
deep-sea blocks, given that few local companies have any
experience in the sector.
ONSHORE BLOCKS
In January, the ministry invited bids for exploration
licences for 18 onshore blocks. Foreign
companies were required to have local partners, and as a result
about 137 local entities rushed to register with the ministry.
Also on Thursday Myanmar announced the names of 59 companies
that had pre-qualified for the 18 onshore blocks from countries
including Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, Thailand, U.S. firms
Esso Exploration International and Osprey Petroleum Co, and one
Chinese company.
Myanmar's MPRL E&P Pte. was the only local company among the
59 that qualified.
"Since the potential bidders for these 18 blocks are
required to enter mandatory joint-ventures with a registered
Myanmar national company, they didn't appeal to international
giants such as Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron Corp
, ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil Corp," a
senior Energy Ministry official said.
Myanmar exported gas worth $3.5 billion, mainly to
neighbouring Thailand, in fiscal year April 2011 to March 2012,
up from $2.52 billion in gas the year before.
According to Chinese state media, gas from off Rakhine State
in western Myanmar should begin to flow through a pipeline to
China in May. A parallel oil pipeline is expected to begin
operations in 2014.
